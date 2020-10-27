e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between DC and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 20:45 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 47th match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 175/2. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 62 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

14 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Tushar Deshpande which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit 2 fours.

Axar Patel bowled an expensive 12th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 15 runs from the over.

Kagiso Rabada bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a six scoring 14 runs from the over.

Marcus Stoinis bowled an expensive 14th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

Anrich Nortje bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 11.7. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 234 runs.

