IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 20:45 IST

At the end of 15 overs of the 47th match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 175/2. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 62 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

14 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Tushar Deshpande which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit 2 fours.

Axar Patel bowled an expensive 12th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 15 runs from the over.

Kagiso Rabada bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a six scoring 14 runs from the over.

Marcus Stoinis bowled an expensive 14th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

Anrich Nortje bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 11.7. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 234 runs.

