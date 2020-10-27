e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Preview: Iyer’s Delhi need to bounce back to seal play-off berth

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Preview: Iyer’s Delhi need to bounce back to seal play-off berth

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Victory for DC will make them the first team to enter the play-offs while SRH need the win to keep their challenge for the fourth spot on.

cricket Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 01:01 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Photo of David Warner, Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant from an IPL 2020 match in UAE
Photo of David Warner, Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant from an IPL 2020 match in UAE(Twitter)
         

For the first time this Delhi Capitals look like a team which is lacking firepower. Back to back losses have stalled their progress on the points table and their clash against the enigmatic Sunrisers Hyderabad is crucial for both teams.

While David Warner’s team need to shrug off the disappointment of having lost a match which they should have easily won in their previous outing to keep their play-off hopes alive, DC need its crumbling batting to come together in order to seal a top two slot.

The over dependence on Dhawan in the past few matches needs to subside and the likes of Iyer, Pant and Stoinis need to contribute against a disciplined Sunrisers attack. Prithvi Shaw should be brought back in place of the out of sorts Rahane.

Sandeep Lamichhane can be given a go in place of Hetmyer by bringing in Harshal Patel, who will give the team an additional bowling option, in case Ashwin or Axar don’t find their groove, like it happened in the previous outing.

But more than Delhi’s bowling it is their batting that hasn’t fired and against Rashid Khan there could be more struggle if they don’t shore up their act.

SRH suffered a dismal collapse in the last match which saw them lose a game which they should have won against KXIP. For that to not happen they need Williamson back in the team. It might mean Jason Holder has to sit out but this team lacks depth in batting and that should be their primary concern against a strong DC bowling attack.

Victory for DC will make them the first team to enter the play-offs while SRH need the win to keep their challenge for the fourth spot on. The stakes are high and both teams are expected to give it their all.

