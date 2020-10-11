IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

cricket

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 19:18 IST

Rajasthan Royals have won the 26th match of IPL 2020 by 5 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 20th over. Rahul Tewatia was the highest scorer with 45 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag who contributed 85 runs to the innings.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 11 runs from the over.

18 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six and 2 fours.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan and it was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals's batsmen hit 3 fours to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

The 19th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan and it was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled only 5 balls in the 20th over of the game and gave away 12 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. SRH will now face CSK at Dubai whereas Rajasthan Royals will meet DC in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL