e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between RR and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 11, 2020 19:18 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Rajasthan Royals have won the 26th match of IPL 2020 by 5 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 20th over. Rahul Tewatia was the highest scorer with 45 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag who contributed 85 runs to the innings.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 11 runs from the over.

18 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six and 2 fours.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan and it was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals's batsmen hit 3 fours to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

The 19th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan and it was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled only 5 balls in the 20th over of the game and gave away 12 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. SRH will now face CSK at Dubai whereas Rajasthan Royals will meet DC in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
5 states with most Covid-19 cases contributed more than half of total recoveries: Govt
5 states with most Covid-19 cases contributed more than half of total recoveries: Govt
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
MI vs DC Live Score: Boult removes Shaw, Rahane out to bat
MI vs DC Live Score: Boult removes Shaw, Rahane out to bat
BJP names 46 candidates for second phase of Bihar elections: Full list
BJP names 46 candidates for second phase of Bihar elections: Full list
Kanhaiya, former student leaders to campaign for Left parties in Bihar
Kanhaiya, former student leaders to campaign for Left parties in Bihar
SRH vs RR Highlights, IPL 2020: Tewatia, Riyan guide RR to 5-wicket win
SRH vs RR Highlights, IPL 2020: Tewatia, Riyan guide RR to 5-wicket win
KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Review and SRH vs RR and MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Review and SRH vs RR and MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In