e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘They were all just personal runs’ - MS Dhoni batting at No. 7 ‘makes no sense’ to Gautam Gambhir

IPL 2020: ‘They were all just personal runs’ - MS Dhoni batting at No. 7 ‘makes no sense’ to Gautam Gambhir

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni explained his reason to bat lower, saying he wanted to give other a chance considering he hasn’t played much cricket, but Gambhir reckons getting out early is a risk the CSK captain should have taken.

cricket Updated: Sep 23, 2020 11:04 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni with the Rajasthan Royals players after CSK lost the match.
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni with the Rajasthan Royals players after CSK lost the match.(IPL/Twitter)
         

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir was surprised to see MS Dhoni bat so down the order, despite Chennai Super Kings chasing a huge 217-run target to win. In a still chase on Tuesday night, the likes of Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav batted at No. 4, 5 and 6 respectively while Dhoni reserved himself for No. 7. Gambhir, the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain, who led the franchise to two IPL titles, felt that Dhoni should have batted higher and led from the front.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“I was a bit surprised to be honest,” Gambhir said on ESPNcricinfo’s T20 Time Out. “MS Dhoni batting at No. 7? And sending [Ruturaj] Gaikwad before him, Sam Curran before him. Makes no sense to me. In fact, you should be leading from the front. And this is not what you call leading from the front. Batting at No. 7 when you’re chasing what… 213 [217]? The game was over. Faf was probably the lone warrior.”

Also Read | MS Dhoni explains the reason behind batting at No. 7 for CSK against RR

Like Gambhir mentioned, Faf du Plessis top-scored 72 off 27 balls including seven sixes, an effort that gave CSK a chance after they had been reduced to 77/4 in Match of IPL 2020. Dhoni did come out to partner du Plessis and even though the former India captain managed to remain unbeaten on 29 off 17, including a hat-trick of sixes off Tom Curran in the final over of the match, the match was well beyond CSK’s reach.

Also Read | Sanju Samson, Steve Smith outdo CSK in six-hitting spree as RR win by 16 runs

Dhoni explained his reason to bat lower, saying he wanted to give other a chance considering he hasn’t played much cricket, but Gambhir reckons getting out early is a risk the CSK captain should have taken.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Points Table and updated Orange and Purple Cap list

“Yes, you can talk about MS Dhoni’s last over [when he hit three sixes], but it was of no use to be honest. They were all just personal runs. There is nothing wrong if you end up getting out early, at least start leading from the front, trying to inspire the team as well,” Gambhir said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
India slams Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks at UNGA
India slams Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks at UNGA
Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 39, rescue ops on
Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 39, rescue ops on
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
KKR to invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Retail
KKR to invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Retail
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In