IPL 2020: ‘Very special player in making’ - MI uncapped youngster gets praised by Yuvraj Singh

cricket

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 15:46 IST

Ishan Kishan had an excellent outing in the Indian Premier League 2020. After missing out on first few games, the Jharkhand boy became a vital cog in Mumbai Indian’s batting line-up. Be it batting in the middle order or opening the innings, Ishan excelled at every position he batted on.

The youngster ended the season with 516 runs from 14 matches at an average of 57.33. He was at the fifth position in the leading run-scorer list for IPL 2020. His fiery knock of 33 runs off just 20 balls against Delhi Capitals in the season finale led MI to a stunning 5-wicket win.

Following his batting heroics, the dashing left-hander has gained attention of many legends of the game, including former Indian and MI all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Showering praises on Ishan’s great run in IPL 2020, Yuvraj tweeted, “Congratulations @mipaltan by far the best team in the #ipl, @ImRo45 captains knock in the final! Heart goes out to @DelhiCapitals had an outstanding tournament! @ishankishan51 special very special player in the making.”

Congratulations @mipaltan by far the best team in the #ipl @ImRo45 captains knock in the final ! Heart goes out for @DelhiCapitals had an outstanding tournament! @ishankishan51 special very special player in the making . #IPL2020 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 10, 2020

Yuvraj’s remark came as Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and eight balls to spare in the finals of the tournament on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

As a result, the side won its fifth IPL IPL title. The franchise had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Mumbai Indians had ended the group stages of IPL 2020 in the first position with 18 points from 14 matches. The side had then progressed to the finals after defeating Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1.