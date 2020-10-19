IPL 2020: ‘Will be difficult to play,’ Anrich Nortje on the ball that can trouble Rohit Sharma

cricket

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje has been quite the revelation this IPL. The South Africa quick has taken 12 wickets from nine matches and has rocked the opposition with his pace. Against Rajasthan Royals, Nortje entered the IPL history books by producing the fastest ball ever produced in the tournament’s history but like any other fast bowler, the 26-year-old realised that without proper line and length, no amount on just speed can get him success.

Nortje has bowled to some of the bigshots of IPL this season – the likes of AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma – and has taken with him the biggest piece of learning.

“Try and keep it simple. It is not about the players and more about what we need to do and try and focus on the plan. Better the player, more you have to focus. A good length is a good length and then work around our strengths and see where we can beat them and try and get them out. Even to Rohit, a good line and length will be difficult to play as long as we can hit the mark,” Nortje was quoted as saying by ANI.

Besides generating a hint of movement, Nortje has a mean bouncer that has got people talking. “It’s just something that I use. No point bowling just six full balls every time. You need to push the batsmen and make them aware of what you have whether they get out that ball or next ball but it is a weapon you have to use as a fast bowler. You cannot let them just lunge forward every time, especially in T20 cricket it makes life so much easier,” he said.

Contrary to the general belief, the surfaces in the UAE have aided fast bowlers more than spinners this year, but with the business end of the tournament approaching, Nortje feels now is the time the spinners can make their presence felt.

“I think they are going to play a massive role later in the tournament. Conditions a little bit tough when you hit the good length. In general, I think if you bowl a good line and length there is a lot offered by the wicket and you don’t need to do too many things. I think we just try to keep it as simple as possible,” the fast bowler pointed out.

Nortje’s Capitals sit atop the table with 14 points following seven wins. One more win and they are guaranteed to make it to the playoffs. DC’s success is evident in the body language of their players and staff. The other day, Rishabh Pant mimicked DC head coach Ricky Ponting during an interview, which is just one of the many examples which reflect just how positive an atmosphere the team is in.

“On the field, we try and bounce ideas off one another but off the field, we speak a lot of nonsense and have fun. In general, we have some good banter. Nice having a young team. Lot of 24-26 year-olds. Really nice being around the group,” Nortje added “There is a lot of experience as well even though it is a young group. Everyone is from a different condition and background so just try and see how everyone goes about it. Ricky (Ponting) is also pretty good and calls a spade a spade. Not a lot of cliches are used.”