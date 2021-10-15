‘Dhoni hasn't played int'l cricket for so long, still performed better than Morgan’: Gambhir on CSK, KKR skipper forms

MS Dhoni vs Eoin Morgan – a battle that will get underway on Friday night during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final in Dubai. It’s going to be a tussle between two world cup-winning skippers. Both cricketers have a reputation of winning big games for their teams but as far as their current form is concerned, the UAE leg of the tournament has observed a big difference there.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni is no longer a regular face in the international circuit. Lack of match time has reflected in his batting in last the couple of seasons but his skill set of finishing games was on display in some of the games. Whereas Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan’s struggle with bat in the ongoing tournament is yet to end.

Former India captain Gautam Gambhir, while speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, said it's unfair to compare forms of both cricketers as they are on different levels of their careers. However, he added that Dhoni has done better than Morgan in IPL 2021.

“Comparing their forms is very wrong in itself because MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket and the second player is the captain of his national team. You should not compare apples with oranges. MS Dhoni hasn't played international cricket for so long and it's acceptable if he's not in form or is contributing less. But on the other hand, Morgan is playing international cricket. Still, if you look at their performances, MS Dhoni has performed better than Morgan even with the bat,” Gambhir told ESPN Cricinfo.

“Moreover, MS Dhoni also keeps wickets and captains so there are three departments. Morgan has only two things - captaincy and batting, where one has been totally bad. So, it's not fair to compare MS and Morgan's form,” he added.

CSK captain Dhoni has batted in 11 innings in IPL 2021 and scored 114 runs at an average of 16.2. On the other hand, Morgan, a regular international cricketer, batted in 15 innings this season and amassed 129 runs at an average of 11.73.