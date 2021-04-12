IPL 2021: Full list of records & milestones Chris Gayle can reach this season

Fans will finally get what they had eagerly been waiting for. Chris Gayle is back to India and is set to begin another Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) campaign when he takes the field for Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

The 'Universe Boss' is an IPL legend who already several records to his name. The Caribbean batsman has amassed 4772 runs in the IPL and is the second-highest run-getter among overseas player in the IPL; only behind Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner, who has scored 5254 runs.

Gayle's feat includes six tons, which is the most by a batsman in the league. He was won 59 Man of Match awards in his T20 career, which the most by a batsman in the format.

The big-hitter holds the record for fastest IPL hundred, he scored a ton in 30 balls vs Pune Warriors India in 2013. His 175 not out against PWI is still the highest individual score in the league.

The southpaw also tops the charts of most sixes smashed in a single edition. He reached this milestone in 2012. He has smashed 59 of them. He is the only batsman to hit 1000 maximums in T20 cricket.

Last season in the UAE, during IPL 2020, 7 he did not start the season but made good use of every opportunity he got. In seven matches, he scored 288 runs at an average of 99 a solid strike-rate of 137.14.

-"Gaylestorm" approaching more records:

When you are career has been as prolific as Gayle's there are very few records that are out of your reach. As he embarks upon a new journey this season, let's comb through a list of milestones he is approaching.

Gayle needs 1 more six to reach 350 sixes in IPL. He will become the first batsman to do so.

-Gayle needs 228 more runs to complete 5000 IPL runs.

-He needs 8 more catches to complete 100 catches in T20s

-Gayle needs 16 more sixes to complete 100 sixes for Punjab Kings, PBKS will be second IPL team for Gayle where he has smashed 100 plus sixes after notching up 239 sixes for RCB.