IPL 2021: Harshal Patel achieves 2 huge milestones with 3-wicket-haul against RR, closing in on another massive feat

Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Harshal Patel is on a roll. Already the Purple Cap holder, Harshal improved his stocks even further when he claimed a three-wicket-haul against Rajasthan Royals in Match 43 of IPL 2021 in Dubai. Harshal dismissed Riyan Parag, Chris Morris and Chetan Sakariya in his last over and the final one of the innings, his performance playing a key role in restricting RR to 149/9, when at one stage, RR were cruising and looked good for 180.

During his spectacular bowling performance, Harshal achieved two milestones – one for RCB and another one for himself in the IPL. With three wickets on Wednesday, Harshal took his wicket tally to 26 in the season, which not only is the most by an RCB bowler in a single edition of the IPL, but also for an uncapped bowler.

Before Harshal, both records belonged to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who had grabbed 23 wickets for RCB back in 2015. Chahal held the record for six years before it went to his RCB teammate Harshal. After going wicketless in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, which was RCB's first in the second phase of the season, Harshal bounced back to claim 2/25 against Chennai Super Kings and 4/17 against defending champions Mumbai Indians, during which he claimed the first hat-trick of his life.

With two superlative records owned, Harshal is marching strongly towards the biggest of them all. The fast bowler is now only seven wickets short of going past veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo for the most wickets in an IPL season. Bravo's 32 wickets in the year 2013 is the most any bowler has taken in a single edition. With RCB left with at least three more matches this season, Harshal could very well close in on Bravo's feat, let alone better it, chances of which will grow stronger if RCB can enter the Playoffs.