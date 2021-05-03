‘Thank you for being there’: Harbhajan thanks KKR, Shah Rukh Khan for their support after 2 players test Covid positive

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday thanked the Kolkata Knight Riders and its co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and CEO Venky Mysore for taking care of the KKR family as two of its players tested positive to Covid-19.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Sandeep Warrier returned positive to the virus after which the IPL 2021, match no. 30 between Kolkata and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was rescheduled. The game was scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 3. The IPL then released an official statement to confirm the development.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan took to Twitter and thanked the franchise and the top brasses for their support.

“Thank you @iamsrk @KKRiders @VenkyMysore for being there for all of us here in the #Kkrrfamily”

The wretched coronavirus has already managed to breach the IPL bio-bubbles in the past. Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel tested positive in the build-up to the tournament. KKR opener Nitish Rana had also tested positive only to test negative later on.

A similar thing happened with DC pace bowler Anrich Nortje, who returned a fall positive test after his arrival from South Africa.

With the second COVID-19 wave rampant across the country, there have been reports of some foreign players being wary of the situation and how they will return to their respective countries at the end of the 14th edition of the IPL. But IPL COO Hemang Amin has assured all players and support staff that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will ensure their smooth return at the end of the league.

In a letter to the players and support staff, Hemang addressed the apprehension and concerns of the cricketers. He said that the tournament isn't over for the BCCI till every player reaches home safely.