IPL 2022 Auction: Jofra Archer joins Jasprit Bumrah at Mumbai Indians as 5-time champs invest heavily on England pacer

They may have been curiously quiet throughout both the days of the mega auction for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League, but Mumbai Indians, the five-time winners of the elusive trophy, had their plans ready. They were active when Ishan Kishan's name came out of the bag on Saturday, and they had their paddle raised throughout when Jofra Archer's name came up during the accelerated session of the auction on Day 2.

Archer, who was listed for a base price of INR 2 crore and will also not be playing in IPL 2022 owing to injury, garnered early interest from Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals too furiously bid to re-acquire the England pacer, but could only pull it till the 6-crore mark. Sunrisers Hyderabad then threatened to steal the pacer with a bid of INR 7 crore, but Mumbai had their plans and money set as their bid of INR 8 crore sealed the deal.

He will now join Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian bowling attack, albeit in 2023 season.

"The ECB has registered Jofra Archer for the auction with a view to potential participation in 2023 and 2024, as due to his current injury it is unlikely that he can participate in IPL 2022," IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin had informed the franchises ahead of the auction.

"Therefore, his name has been included in the auction list, but he won't feature in the marquee or other sets to be presented. He will be available to be called during the accelerated auction and whoever picks him will not get a replacement player for IPL 2022 season for his place as he is already injured and unlikely to participate in IPL 2022 season."

Mumbai Indians also roped in England left-arm seamer Tymal Mills for INR 1.5 crore and Aussie allrounder Daniel Sams for INR 2.6 crore. On the other hand, Rishi Dhawan, India and Himachal Pradesh allrounder, was picked by Punjab Kings for INR 55 lakh.