IPL 2022 award winners: Who won Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Fairplay and other awards

After two months of riveting action, the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) found its winner. Gujarat Titans, who were one of the two new teams to join the tournament this season, beat Rajasthan Royals for the third time in the season, by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the final on Sunday to win their maiden trophy. And even while the Royals lost the final, it was two of their players who won Orange Cap and Purple Cap. One of them, Jos Buttler ended up winning the player of the season award as well as he went past David Warner for the second most runs scored by any player in a season. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

His team mate Yuzvendra Chahal finally took a decisive lead over Royal Challengers Bangalore's Wanindu Hasaranga when he dismissed Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya in the final. Pandya himself won player of the match for his all-round show which led GT to the IPL title in their maiden season.

Full list of award winners:

Orange Cap: Jos Buttler (863 runs)

Purple cap: Yuzvendra Chahal (27 wickets)

Player of the season: Jos Buttler

Emerging player of the season: Umran Malik

Most Sixes: Jos Buttler (45)

Most fours: Jos Buttler (83)

Super Striker of the season: Dinesh Karthik (strike rate of 183.33)

Gamechanger of the season: Jos Buttler

Fairplay award: Rajasthan Royals

Powerplayer of the season: Jos Buttler

Fastest delivery of the season: Lockie Ferguson (157.3 kph)

Catch of the season: Evin Lewis

"Exceeded all my expectations apart from today - the trophy we really wanted. Disappointed with that. Big congratulations to Hardik and team. Deserving champions. My goals are to play my role for the team and try and react on the day regarding what the game is asking me to do. In good teams you have a lot of trust in everyone. We have huge trust in everyone in our team. Very grateful for the opportunity to play today," said Buttler after collecting his Player of the Tournament award.

