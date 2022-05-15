IPL 2022: CSK and GT players wear black armbands to pay tribute to Australia great Andrew Symonds

The cricket fraternity woke up to the devastating news of Andrew Symonds losing his life in a car accident on Sunday morning. The ex-cricketer met with the unfortunate incident at the outskirts of Townsville on Saturday night. He was aged 46. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Paying homage to the white-ball legend, the players of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans wore black armbands during their Indian Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

“Rest In Peace, Andrew Symonds. Your presence around the game will be missed. @ChennaiIPL and @gujarat_titans will be wearing black armbands to pay their respects to Andrew Symonds,” the IPL tweeted along with a small video dedicated to the demised cricketer.

Your presence around the game will be missed. 🙏@ChennaiIPL and @gujarat_titans will be wearing black armbands to pay their respects to Andrew Symonds. pic.twitter.com/X9bLS3mrvO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 15, 2022

Symonds was an integral part of the Australian unit, which had won consecutive World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

The batting all-rounder represented Australia in 26 Tests and was considered one of the best players in the limited over formats of the game, most notably in ODIs.

In the 50-over format, Symonds made 198 appearances for his country in which he accumulated over 5000 runs and 133 wickets.

He had also represented defunct Deccan Chargers, and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. In a 39-match IPL career, the all-rounder scored 974 runs and scalped 20 wickets.

Symonds' death is the third in the space of few months after spin legend Shane Warne and Rod Marsh passed away earlier this year in March due to heart attacks.

