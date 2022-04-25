IPL 2022: KL Rahul slapped with hefty fine for Lucknow's slow over rate in LSG vs MI IPL 2022 tie

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Sunday notched up an unbeaten 103 against five-time champions Mumbai Indians to set up a comfortable 36-run win for the IPL newbies at the Wankhede Stadium. The 30-year-old opener smacked 12 fours and four sixes overall during his 62-ball stay to score his fourth IPL hundred overall. It was his third IPL century against Mumbai, who hit a new low to suffer their eighth consecutive loss of the season. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

While Rahul shone with the willow to equal Rohit Sharma's record of most T20 centuries (6) by an Indian player, the LSG leader has been fined ₹24 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate. It was Rahul's second over rate offence of the season. He was fined ₹12 lakh for the first offence.

"KL Rahul was fined ₹24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined ₹6 lakhs or 25 per cent of their match fee, whichever is lower," said the IPL in a statement.

"This was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences," it further read.

Rahul looked in imperious form during his stay at the crease to reach the three-figure mark in the last over of the innings. While he didn't get support from his other batters, the Karnataka player continue his love affair with the five-time IPL winners. His both tons this season have come against Mumbai Indians.

On the bowling front, Lucknow all-rounder Krunal Pandya picked up three wickets while conceding just 19 runs in his four. Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera also returned 0/14 from four overs.

"Will have to make up for all the over rates and fines I'm getting (with his Player of the Match awards). Trying to play according to the situation, see what's expected out of me. Enjoying batting, enjoying the responsibility. Fingers crossed I can keep doing the right things. My first thought was just getting the bat on the ball, feel good, get that single," said Rahul in the post-match presentation.

"When you've played in a venue that's been good to me previously, but not so much in the last two games, just wanted to get that single first. Lucky that I could score as much as I did. I try and assess the pitch and conditions and see what's best I could do for the team. With this team, we do bat deep. Holder is batting at eight," he further added.

Rahul's ton helped Lucknow record their fifth win of the season and secure fourth position on the points table. Mumbai, on the other hand, still seek their first two points after eight games.