IPL 2022: MS Dhoni-led CSK begin training in Surat, get rousing reception from fans - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) received a rousing welcome from fans in Surat when they arrived in the city earlier this week to kick off their preparation for the impending 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Fans lined up in the streets to catch a glimpse of MS Dhoni and his CSK team, a video of which was shared by the franchise's Twitter handle on Monday.

In the video, captioned, “Abhara Surat! Those eyes that smile with give us the joy, everywhere we go!" the trademark yellow-coloured CSK bus is spotted making its way to the stadium amid the fanfare, most of whom were out with their own CSK jerseys, before Dhoni is seen walking towards the venue.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar reveals Shane Warne once refused to finish a meal cooked by him: 'He kept nudging my manager'

𝐴𝑏ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑎 Surat! Those eyes that smile with 💛 give us the joy, everywhere we go! #SingamsInSurat #WhistlePodu 🦁 pic.twitter.com/T8xwHjoqeI — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) March 7, 2022

CSK are among the few teams to have begun their training for the new season which will begin from March 26. Besides Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, and U-19 World Cup star Rajvardhan Hangargekar were also spotted as they hit the nets under the watchful eyes of bowling coach L Balaji.

CSK will be kicking off the proceedings in IPL 2021 when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their campaign opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will be a repeat of the IPL 2021 final where the Super Kings had won by 27 runs in Dubai to lift their fourth trophy.

CSK will be playing four matches each at the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium and three each at the Brabourne Stadium and the MCA Stadium in Pune.