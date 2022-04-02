IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma achieves huge T20 milestone; joins MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina in unique list

He keeps adding batting milestones to his illustrious career but Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday ticked off one unique feat at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai. A cool customer on the field, Rohit plucked an easy catch after Rajasthan Royals batter Devdutt Padikkal ballooned it straight up while attempting to slice Tymal Mills. (Follow IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live Score)

Rohit plucked the catch with ease, reducing the Royals to 48 for two at the stroke of powerplay. With the grab, the most successful IPL captain also entered the unique list comprising Suresh Raina. Rohit is now the second Indian fielder with 150 or more catches in the T20s. Raina heads the list with 172 plucks, followed by Rohit (150) and Virat Kohli (142).

Overall, Rohit became the fourth Indian to take 150 catches in the format. Wicketkeepers MS Dhoni (200) and Dinesh Karthik (192) are the first two names on the panel, followed by Raina and Rohit.

Most Catches in T20s (Indians)

200 - MS Dhoni

192 - Dinesh Karthik

172 - Suresh Raina

150 - Rohit Sharma*

While Rohit's grab inflicted damage on the Royals' top-order, Jos Buttler continued his batting onslaught against the Mumbai-based outfit. The English wicketkeeper-batter scored his fifty off just 32 deliveries to keep the scoreboard ticking.

He even hammered Basil Thampi for 26 runs to power Royals to 43/1 by the end of the fourth over. Buttler further smashed Murugan Ashwin for two sixes and a four in the 11th over, taking his team's total past 100.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians, who are chasing their first win of the season, won the toss and elected to bowl first. They didn't include star batter Suryakumar Yadav, who had joined the team after his recovery at the NCA.

"We are going to bowl first. No particular reason. It is a good pitch, we are seeing a trend in the tournament, you have a score in front of you and you know what to do as a batting group," said Rohit at the toss.

"Dew is not going to be a factor. We just felt it is a good pitch, lets have a score in front of us and see what we do as a batting group. We are here to correct our wrongs. Every game gives us an opportunity to do that. We are a young team and learning from every game is what we are trying to do. Same team," he added.