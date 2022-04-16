'I don't think anyone gave me confidence in a way he did': Uncapped RCB youngster recalls Shane Warne's crucial advice

The cricket world endured a big loss on March 4, 2022 when Australia great Shane Warne passed away due to a suspected heart attack. The former Aussie leg-spinner was on a vacation in Thailand at the time of his death. Widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners to play the game, Warne ended a stellar international career with 708 Test wickets to his name – the highest in the longest format of the game at the time of his retirement in 2006.

Also read: 'He opened the field and said, "Let me see you hit it there"': Dinesh Karthik recalls facing Shane Warne during IPL 2009

In the later years of his career after international retirement, Warne became an integral part of Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals, whom he led for four seasons between 2008-2011. The late cricketer had captained the Royals to their first IPL title in the inaugural edition of the tournament, and following his retirement from the game, Warne assumed the role of a mentor for the franchise.

The Australia great would spend time with RR youngsters during the IPL and one of them was 22-year-old Mahipal Lomror, who now represents the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament. The Royals were Lomror's first franchise and he appeared for the side for four seasons between 2018-2021 before the switch to RCB this year.

In a recent video posted by the Royal Challengers on their official YouTube channel, Lomror opened up on his time with Warne and heaped huge praise on the late Aussie great.

“Shane Warne is a different vibe. I have never felt that vibe from any other human being. There was energy and positivity in the environment that he always created and some things that he would explain would be so easier to understand in comparison to others,” Lomror said.

Further talking about Warne, Lomror recalled Warne's advice to him regarding the game of cricket.

“I don't think anyone has given me confidence in a way that he did. He would always consider cricket as a part of life and not the whole life in itself. He always said that one match can neither make you a great nor a bad player. It is a consistent game, if you play with consistency, it would take you a long way,” said Lomror.

“If I am here, he has played a big role in it. The confidence that he gave me, the conversations we had, and the things he taught me, still play a major role in my journey. As a person, I really miss him a lot. If possible, I would like to go back in life and spend some time with him again.”