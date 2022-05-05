'He is doing great as a captain, but as batsman..': Raina predicts India star's 'big innings is coming soon' in IPL 2022

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League has seen a number of captains making a mark in the season. While Hardik Pandya – who is in his maiden stint as a skipper of an IPL side – has his side Gujarat Titans sitting at the top of the table currently, Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) is also keeping the side in the race for playoff qualification. In addition, KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) and Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) have also been impressive among Indians. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, is leading the Delhi Capitals in his second season as a full-time captain of the side. While Pant led the DC to playoffs in the previous edition, the side has faced certain inconsistency in the current edition so far. Pant's DC are currently seventh in the IPL 2022 table with four wins, and have five games remaining in the group stage.

However, former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina believes that Pant is “doing great” as a captain of the Capitals; however, the youngster needs to focus on his batting.

“Pant for me has is doing great as a captain. He has utilised Kuldeep Yadav very well and now he is winning matches for Delhi. But Pant – the batsman – still has to fire," Raina said on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

“He is a big player, and with coach Ricky Ponting behind him, he is going to click soon and a big innings is coming soon. Also, I believe Delhi Capitals are not playing like a compact unit. Other players in the team will also have to take up the responsibility and contribute,” Raina further said.

Pant has scored 234 runs in eight innings for the Delhi Capitals so far, with a strike rate of 149.04.

