IPL 2022 team of the season: 2 uncapped, 3 spinners and a host of six-hitters

The IPL 2022 was different in a lot of ways – 10 teams, two debutants, a brand-new champion and title-winning captain. But the biggest difference was witnessing the resurgence of star players over the emergence of fresh faces. Of course, a few youngsters grabbed attention but the theme of this IPL was experience trumping young blood. Certain established players, whose stocks had dipped and were on the verge of fading away, offered their careers a fresh lease of life through excellent showings for their respective franchises. Factoring this, after a thorough sifting of numbers, we have shortlisted the following 11 players for HT Sports' IPL 2022 team of the season.

1 Jos Buttler

The most successful batter of this year, Jos Buttler got going from the onset. Having missed the second-half of last IPL season, Buttler was keen to prove to point. And boy, did he do that. Buttler racked up over 800 runs with four centuries (the joint-most in a single edition of the IPL); in fact, at one stage Buttler's dominance was such that it seemed as if Virat Kohli's tally of 973 runs was in danger. And even though Buttler couldn't surpass Kohli, he definitely set a benchmark by becoming the next best with a whopping 863 runs an at average of 57.53.

2 KL Rahul

The 2022 season saw KL Rahul's love affair with the IPL continue. With 616 runs from 15 matches, this was the third year in a row and fourth overall that Rahul has amassed over 600 runs. His strike-rate has remained a hot topic of debate, but there is no denying that with Buttler, Rahul was the best opener of IPL 2022 having struck two centuries. He received close contest from David Warner, who had an impressive season himself with over 400 runs, but just for his sheer consistency, Rahul pips Warner to reserve the opener's slot.

3 Tilak Varma

One of the young finds of this season. When legends like Rohit Sharma and Sunil Gavaskar speak highly of someone and earmarks a cricketer to play all three formats for India, there isn't really much left to say. Still, Varma was one of the very few positives for Mumbai Indians in an otherwise forgettable campaign. While a tally of 397 runs from 14 games with two half-centuries is impressive for a batter playing his maiden IPL season, Varma made heads turn for so much more. The maturity, awareness of the situation, and as the pundits say, having a good head on his shoulders, have been the standout features of the 19-year-old Varma. Rest assured, he is here to stay and MI will surely have big plans for the youngster.

4 Hardik Pandya (Captain)

Hardik Pandya made us believe that comebacks can be special. In a successful IPL campaign, all three of Pandya's traits came to the fore as he led debutants Gujarat Titans to their maiden title win. Pandya the captain was a surprise, the batter in him provided a sigh of relief, while as a bowler, the star India all-rounder was unexpected… in a good way of course. Hardik bowled at over 140 clicks in what promises to be a huge advantage for the Indian team. And even though he skipped bowling in a few matches, the fact that he returned and picked up three wickets in the crunch final means that Kung Fu Pandya is back with a bang.

5 Liam Livingstone

The big-hitting England all-rounder Liam Livingstone would be proud of his performances even though his team Punjab Kings failed to qualify for the Playoffs. Livingstone, who was purchased for a whopping ₹11.5 crore, entered the tournament with a reputation to protect, and the 28-year-old sure did live up to it. With the bat, Livingstone plundered 437 runs with four half-centuries and bowling off-spin, he grabbed six wickets with a best of 3/27. And who can forget the 117-meter-long six he smoked off Mohammed Shami?

6 Dinesh Karthik (Wicketkeeper)

The second big comeback story of the season. A year ago, Dinesh Karthik was considered done as he was commentating in England and later turned an analyst with a reputed cricket website. And here he is… back in the Indian team with a stellar IPL season behind him. Karthik ended the season with 330 runs with one half-century, but more than runs, Karthik's role as finisher and rescuer is what made headlines. Karthik was the perfect No. 5, 6 for RCB as he repeatedly bailed them out of trouble playing cameos and impactful knocks. This season from Karthik is going to be remembered for a long time.

7 Rashid Khan

Another IPL… another Rashid show. The best leg-spinner in the world fared brilliantly in his maiden season for a new franchise. Rashid did what he does best… stop runs, bamboozle the batters and toss up some classic deliveries. With 19 wickets, Rashid's economy for the season was just a shade above 6.5 and his best of 4/24 was one of the best T20 spells ever seen in the IPL. Furthermore, Rashid's knocks of 40, 31 not out and unbeaten 19 with the bat were some of the best counter-attacking cameos seen this season.

8 Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel takes this position despite Jasprit Bumrah being a close contender. Last year's leading wicket-taker, Harshal knew he was coming into the tournament with a hundred eyes on him. And the fast bowler proved that he was not a one-season wonder. Harshal was sensational with the new ball but even more magnificent in the death overs. Despite copping a personal loss mid-season, Harshal's graph only spiked. His spell of 3/35 against Chennai Super Kings and 4/34 against Punjab Kings were the stuff of legends.

9 Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal proved why he is the best wrist-spinner in India. After being released from the RCB squad, Chahal played his maiden season for Rajasthan Royals and emerged as the Purple Cap winner. Chahal was left out of India's T20 World Cup squad last year, and ahead of this year's edition, he has given the selectors a strong reason for his inclusion. The guile was back, the zip had returned… and most importantly, Chahal looked threatening and picked up wickets, including the only hat-trick of this season.

10 Umran Malik

Umran Malik is the feel-good story of this IPL. The 21-year-old from Jammu-Kashmir has made more waves than anyone else. Every legend from every part of the world has had a say on Umran's performance this year, with his lethal pace setting him apart from the rest. At 157kph, Umran clocked the second-fastest delivery of the IPL, bagged a five-wicket haul, a four-for and two three-fers in the season. With each game, clamours for Umran's inclusion in the Indian team grew louder before the young pacer's India dream finally came true. Team India, if you are listening. Unleash Umran Malik as soon as possible.

11 Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga fetched ₹10.75 crore at the IPL mega auction, and although the first few matches, the Sri Lanka spinner couldn't quite set the season on fire, he really turned a corner in the fag end of the tournament. Hasaranga ended with 26 wickets, including a five-for and a four-wicket burst.

