IPL 2023: Ben Stokes doubtful as CSK endure fresh injury blow ahead of Mumbai Indians encounter

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will eye for back-to-back wins when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Wankhede on Saturday. However, ahead of the clash CSK have been hit with a fresh injury blow as star all-rounder Ben Stokes is doubtful for the clash. Ben Stokes bats during IPL match against Gujarat Titans(AP)

As per a report in The Indian Express, Stokes suffered a pain in his heel post training session on Friday and has been advised minimum ten days of rest.

The report further mentioned that the CSK medical team will take a final call on Saturday afternoon, but people who are aware of the development stated that he might not risk taking part in the contest.

Stokes was purchased by CSK for a whopping amount of ₹16.25 crores but has not been rolling his arms due to a knee injury, which he sustained before IPL.

If Stokes is not fielded in the playing XI, Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius can come into the side as a like-for-like replacement.

Given by the inputs shared by Stokes' England and CSK teammate Moeen Ali the former has grooved well into the squad and considers his colleague as a “big part” in the outfit.

“He’s really enjoying himself. CSK is the type of franchise where you come here and you do tend to enjoy yourself and really love playing for this franchise. He’s settled in really well. He’s a big part of the team with his experience,” Ali was quoted as saying in the report.

The spinner, who scalped four wickets in the previous encounter, called the tie between Chennai and Mumbai as the mother of all contest in the cash-rich league. He then went to compare the match with one of football’s old rivalries: Manchester United vs Liverpool.

“This is a game I really look forward to. These are the two most successful franchises and the fan-following is huge and this is one of the biggest games you can play as a cricketer outside of international cricket. In football’s point of view it is like Manchester United playing Liverpool. These are huge games,” said Ali.

