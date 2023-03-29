IPL 2023: No clearance from ECB; PBKS superstar Liam Livingstone ruled out of KKR match

Punjab Kings will be without their ace all-rounder Liam Livingstone in their IPL 2023 opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1. The England all-rounder has reportedly not gotten a fitness clearance from the ECB to confirm that he has fully recovered from the knee injury he sustained during his Test debut in Pakistan in December last year. Liam Livingstone smashed 437 runs at a very impressive strike-rate of 182.08(PTI)

The hard-hitting right-handed batter who bowls handy off-spin and leg-spin, has not featured in any competitive cricket match this year. He was supposed to mark his return to cricket with IPL 2023. But now he will have to wait for a couple of more days.

"He is out of the first game at least as the ECB is conducting scans to determine his fitness status. He should be available from the second game onwards," an IPL source told PTI.

PBKS, howver, are expecting to get Livingstone's services in the first week of April.

The 29-year-old had also suffered an ankle injury during the Hundred competition at home last year.

Livingstone on Wednesday posted a video on social media where he is seen batting in the nets.

Last year, he had his best ever season in the IPL as he amassed 437 runs in 14 games at an average of 36.42 and a sensational strike rate of 182.08. He is known for his big-hitting prowess all around the world and has represented England in 12 ODIs and 29 T20s.

He had also picked up six wickets with his mixture of off-spin and leg-break in 2022, when Punjab finished sixth for the fourth season in a row.

Fellow Englishman Sam Curran, the highest paid player in IPL history, has already joined the Punjab squad.

Besides Livingstone, the team will also miss the services of premier pacer Kagiso Rabada, who will skip the KKR game due to national duty. He featured in the final T20 between South Africa and West Indies in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Rabada is expected to reach India on April 3, two days ahead of the away game against Rajasthan Royals.

