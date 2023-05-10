IPL 2023 playoffs equation: How MI, RCB, CSK and DC can qualify; all scenarios explained

It's do or die for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as Faf du Plessis and Co. failed to register a much-needed win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday. Reviving their campaign in match No. 54 of the IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, record-time winners Mumbai Indians hammered the Virat Kohli-starrer side by 6 wickets to boost their chances of entering the business end of the celebrated tournament. Here's how MI, RCB, CSK and DC can qualify for IPL playoffs in IPL 2023(PTI)

Suryakumar Yadav's blistering knock of 83 off 35 balls powered Mumbai Indians to a remarkable win over RCB at home. With the win, Rohit's Mumbai Paltan has climbed to the third spot on the IPL 2023 points table. With 12 points from 11 games, Rohit's Mumbai side is only behind Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 standings.

MI eyeing top-two finish

If Mumbai end up winning their last three games of the ongoing season, Rohit and Co. even bag a top-two finish on the IPL 2023 points table. Mumbai Indians will meet Gujarat Titans on Friday at Wankhede. The Men In Blue will then meet Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians will play their final league game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 21 at home. MI will have to enhance their Net Run-Rate (-0.255) to further boost their chances to enter the playoffs.

RCB cannot afford a defeat

Bangalore will not only have to defeat Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their away games, but RCB are now also tasked to upstage Gujarat in their final league game of the IPL 2023 at home. After being humbled by Mumbai Indians in the high-scoring contest on Tuesday, Bangalore cannot afford a defeat in the remainder of the IPL 2023. With 10 points from 11 games, RCB find themselves seventh in the IPL 2023 standings.

Where will CSK finish this season?

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will play two of their remaining three games of the IPL 2023 at the Chepauk. The Yellow Brigade recently hammered Mumbai Indians in the second IPL Clasico. Dhoni and Co. have picked up 13 points from 11 games this season. Thanks to their healthy NRR, CSK can still compete for the fourth spot even after losing their final three league games of the season. Dhoni's CSK side has a 3-2 record at home in IPL 2023. CSK are scheduled to take on Delhi Capitals (home), Kolkata Knight Riders (home) and DC (away) again in their remaining fixtures this season.

DC still in playoff race?

Delhi Capitals will meet Dhoni's CSK at the Chepauk on Wednesday. After playing Punjab Kings (PBKS) twice, DC will host CSK in their final league game of the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 20. DC will have to win three of their last four matches to remain in the playoff race. Delhi can finish with 16 points if they end up winning all of their remaining games. DC's NRR of -0.529 is the worst in the IPL 2023. David Warner and Co. can even secure the fourth spot with 14 points if the results of other matches go Delhi's way this season.

