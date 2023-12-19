CSK coach Stephen Fleming addresses succession plans for Dhoni after signing Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell

No matter what the team they have formed, who the top players are, or big names acquired through auction, the one perennial question that has troubled Chennai Super Kings throughout, at least for the "last 10 years" as head coach Stephen Fleming put it as is who could replace MS Dhoni as the next captain of CSK. On Tuesday, after Chennai acquired the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Shardul Thakur, Fleming addressed succession plans for Dhoni. (IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates) CSK coach Stephen Fleming has his say on succession plans for Dhoni(IPL/Twitter)

Chennai did make an effort in that direction when they had announced Ravindra Jadeja as the captain in 2022, on the eve of their opening game. However, the five-time champions had sunk to the bottom of the table with just one win from the first seven matches before Dhoni was compelled to take over the role yet again. The legend later carried Chennai to a title win in 2023, after beating Gujarat Titans in the rain-affected final in Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the 2023 season, there were rumours that Ben Stokes, who was signed for a record fee by CSK, could emerge as a possible leader after his exploits as a captain of the England Test team. But the all-rounder missed major part of the season owing to his injury struggle before he was released by CSK ahead of the auction in Dubai.

Speaking to the media at the Coca-Cola Arena, Fleming, who was part of the CSK auction table that successfully put the bid to acquire Thakur for INR 4 crore, Rachin for INR 1.8 crore and Mitchell for 14 crore, opened up on plans to replace Dhoni as the captain of CSK.

"We've had succession plans for MS for about 10 years," he smiled. "It is going to be a talking point., but he is as engaged and as enthusiastic as I have seen him for a while. While that passion is there for the team and franchise, we'll roll on."

The former New Zealand captain also spoke on his compatriot Mitchell, another World Cup hero that CSK signed, being a possible replacement for Stokes. While he played down the comparison, Fleming believes that Mitchell could be a perfect player for the Chepauk conditions.

"He played just one game, so not massive shoes. Daryl is a different type of player, but his performances over the last 18-24 months have warranted this type of a price. He is an unfashionable player, often goes under the radar. With his ability to play spin he is competitive and he is also a handy bowler. In Chepauk we can slide him into a role. Just like his performances, he fits in nicely and a good buy for us," he said.