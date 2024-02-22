 IPL 2024: Full list of fixtures of all ten franchises as schedule announced | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket News / IPL 2024: Full list of fixtures of all ten franchises as schedule for first 21 matches announced

IPL 2024: Full list of fixtures of all ten franchises as schedule for first 21 matches announced

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 22, 2024 06:26 PM IST

The schedule for the first 15 days of the Indian Premier League was announced on Thursday, with defending champions CSK meeting RCB in the opener.

The BCCI on Thursday announced the Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule for the first 15 days, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener. The partial schedule was announced due to the General Elections clashing with the IPL; the Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for nationwide polls mid-March, following which the rest of the fixture list for the IPL will be revealed.

Virat Kohli (L), MS Dhoni (c), and Hardik Pandya in their respective franchise colours(File)
Virat Kohli (L), MS Dhoni (c), and Hardik Pandya in their respective franchise colours(File)

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings had defeated the Gujarat Titans in last year's IPL Final, and it was revealed beforehand that the men in yellow will take part in the opening match. With RCB confirmed as their opponents, the opener will see the battle of India's two stalwarts, Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Also read Why did BCCI announce schedule for only first 15 days of IPL? When to expect remaining fixtures?

Some of the mouth-watering clashes in the initial fixture list include Hardik Pandya's return to Ahmedabad on March 24, as he dons the Mumbai Indians colours against former franchise Gujarat Titans. Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, will take on the RCB in Bengaluru on April 2.

Take a look at the franchise-wise fixture list spanning the first 15 days of the tournament:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Fixtures:

March 22: CSK vs RCB in Chennai

March 26: CSK vs GT in Chennai

March 31: DC vs CSK in Visakhapatnam

April 5: SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Fixtures:

March 22: CSK vs RCB in Chennai

March 25: RCB vs PBKS in Bengaluru

March 29: RCB vs KKR in Bengaluru

April 2: RCB vs LSG in Bengaluru

April 6: RR vs RCB in Jaipur

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Fixtures:

March 23: PBKS vs DC in Mullanpur

March 25: RCB vs PBKS in Bengaluru

March 30: LSG vs PBKS in Lucknow

April 4: GT vs PBKS in Ahmedabad

Delhi Capitals (DC) Fixtures:

March 23: PBKS vs DC in Mullanpur

March 28: RR vs DC in Jaipur

March 31: DC vs CSK in Visakhapatnam

April 3: DC vs KKR in Visakhapatnam

April 7: MI vs DC in Mumbai

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Fixtures:

March 23: KKR vs SRH in Kolkata

March 29: RCB vs KKR in Bengaluru

April 3: DC vs KKR in Visakhapatnam

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Fixtures:

March 23: KKR vs SRH in Kolkata

March 27: SRH vs MI in Hyderabad

March 31: GT vs SRH in Ahmedabad

April 5: SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Fixtures:

March 24: RR vs LSG in Jaipur

March 28: RR vs DC in Jaipur

April 1: MI vs RR in Mumbai

April 6: RR vs RCB in Jaipur

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Fixtures:

March 24: RR vs LSG in Jaipur

March 30: LSG vs PBKS in Lucknow

April 2: RCB vs LSG in Bengaluru

April 7: LSG vs GT in Lucknow

Gujarat Titans (GT) Fixtures:

March 24: GT vs MI in Ahmedabad

March 26: CSK vs GT in Chennai

March 31: GT vs SRH in Ahmedabad

April 4: GT vs PBKS in Ahmedabad

April 7: LSG vs GT in Lucknow

Mumbai Indians (MI) Fixtures:

March 24: GT vs MI in Ahmedabad

March 27: SRH vs MI in Hyderabad

April 1: MI vs RR in Mumbai

April 7: MI vs DC in Mumbai

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

