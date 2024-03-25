'What's cooking in MI dugout?': Bumrah's sparky chat with Rohit amid no Hardik Pandya creates social media frenzy

Various post-match visuals from the thrilling clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday have gone viral on social media, with a few creating a furore among MI fans. While the lively chat between captain Hardik Pandya and former captain Rohit Sharma left fans guessing, what the discussion might be about with even experts having contrasting views, another visual of an animated chat between the latter and Jasprit Bumrah, in the presence of few other MI players, away from the skipper, has sent fans into overdrive. Jasprit Bumrah in an animated discussion with Rohit Sharma in the dugout

Mumbai Indians were on the verge of breaking their 12-year winless record in the opening fixture of an IPL season, having last won in 2012. In the chase of 169 against Gujarat, whom they have never beaten in Ahmedabad, MI, at one point, needed 48 from 36 with 7 wickets in hand. But who would have guessed the eventual script?

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A disciplined bowling from the Gujarat Titans attack in the death, where they conceded 11 dots and picked six wickets, saw the hosts emerge on top in the last-over finish, winning by six runs against Mumbai.

Following the loss, Jasprit Bumrah, who finished with an impressive figure of 3 for 14 to restrict GT to 168 for six, was seen having an animated discussion with Rohit in the dugout in the presence of senior player Piyush Chawla and youngster Tilak Varma. Hardik, meanwhile, was with GT skipper Shubman Gill and MI wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

While nothing was evident from the video on what the discussion was truly about, fans on social media went into overdrive. Here are some of the reactions…

Speaking about the loss, Hardik admitted that Mumbai lost the momentum in the final phase of the chase despite being in a winning position.

"Obviously we backed ourselves to chase those 42 runs but it was one of those days when we see the score quite less compared to what it could have been in five overs, I think we lost little bit of momentum there," he said.

Mumbai Indians will play their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.