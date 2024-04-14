Gautam Gambhir offers sweets to reporters after answering tough questions on KKR before Bengali New Year

In a heartwarming gesture from Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir on Saturday, the former India cricketer distributed sweets to reporters following the pre-match press conference for KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to celebrate Bengali New Year or Poila Baisakh. KKR are all set to face Lucknow Super Giants at home on Sunday. Gautam Gambhir offers sweets to reporters ahead of KKR vs LSG match

After answering tough questions on KKR's season so far in the ongoing IPL 2024, where they stand second in the points table with three wins in four matches, Gambhir, on the eve of Bengali New Year, handed sweets to reporters present at the presser.

"It's new year tomorrow, so we have got sweets for you guys. So please feel free and put some calories on," Gambhir said with a smile before distributing Rasgullas.

Lucknow will feel more at home at the Eden Gardens on Sunday than Kolkata Knight Riders, and it has nothing to do with the fact that they would don Mohun Bagan colours during the match. For the unversed, both LSG and Mohun Bagan have the same principal owner, the Indian billionaire businessman- Sanjiv Goenka. And it could just leave the Kolkata crowd puzzled over whom to support during the match.

However, the reason behind LSG's finding Eden home away from home lies in their stellar record at the venue against KKR. In their last three meetings with Kolkata at the Eden Gardens, Lucknow won on all occasions. But Gambhir, who previously mentored LSG for two seasons, will have his strategies in place to stop the visitors from extending their winning streak.

Both KKR and LSG head into the game on the back of a loss in their previous match. KKR lost to Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk earlier this week while LSG were outplayed by Delhi Capitals in their own backyard. However, while KKR are placed second in the points table after winning all their first three games this season, Lucknow are placed fourth with as many wins, but a defeat more in five games so far.