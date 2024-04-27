 Shashank Singh breaks into iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose after blitzkrieg fifty against KKR in Punjab Kings' record chase | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shashank Singh breaks into iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose after blitzkrieg fifty against KKR in Punjab Kings' record chase

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 27, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Shashank Singh smashed eight sixes and two boundaries in his blitzkrieg 68* as Punjab Kings beat KKR by eight wickets

The night may have belonged to Jonny Bairstow, who couldn't have timed his redemption more perfectly in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, scoring a monstrous hundred, but in-form Shashank Singh played an equally significant role for Punjab Kings on Friday as the visitors at the Eden Gardens left Kolkata Knight Riders completely befuddled. Shashank blasted eight sixes in his thundering unbeaten knock of 68 off just 28 balls as Punjab pulled off a sensational heist to record the highest-ever successful chase in T20 history.

Shashank Singh scored an unbeaten 68 against KKR in IPL 2024 match
Shashank Singh scored an unbeaten 68 against KKR in IPL 2024 match

In response to the humongous target, PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh and Bairstow smashed a 93-run stand in the powerplay, where the former scored a fiery 20-ball 54, before the veteran England star found himself in a 85-run stand with Rilee Rossouw. But Punjab still had a lot to cover, with the equation standing at 84 required of the remaining 39 balls.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Ashwin sends 'save the bowlers' SOS to BCCI amid calls of 'worst IPL' after PBKS, KKR combine to amass over 520 runs

With Punjab still having the momentum in the mighty chase, Shashank walked in next and smashed eight sixes and two boundaries in his blitzkrieg fifty, which included the winning shot off Ramandeep Singh as the tourists wrapped up the match with eight wickets in hand and eight balls to spare.

After the match, the official social media handle of Punjab Kings posted a video of Shashank where the batter broke into the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose to celebrate his knock and the massive win. With the music of the Bollywood legend's blockbuster movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' playing in the background, Shashank said, "Thank You Eden Gardens". PBKS captioned the video: “Sssshhhh…. Shaaaaashaaaaa… Shashankkkkkk!”

'Shashank Singh has been the find of the tournament'

After the eight-wicket win, which saw Punjab Kings move to the eighth spot in the points table as they snapped their four-match losing streak, stand-in skipper Sam Curran was all praise for Shashank.

"Pleased for Johnny. What an amazing knock. Shashank Singh has been the find of the tournament for us. Ashutosh as well. Proud of everyone," he said in the post-match presentation.

The right-handed batter, who made his IPL debut back in 2022, smashed 263 runs in the ongoing season at a sensational strike rate of 182.64, laced with two fifties.

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, KKR vs PBKS Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Shashank Singh breaks into iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose after blitzkrieg fifty against KKR in Punjab Kings' record chase
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On