'Messed up the whole KKR line up': Gautam Gambhir schooled after Sunil Narine opening ploy backfires vs SRH

It was back in 2017, following his success in his new role at the Big Bash League and the Caribbean Premier League, when Gautam Gambhir, then the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pushed Sunil Narine to open for the team in Indian Premier League (IPL). Seven years later, as Gambhir returned as a mentor for the Kolkata side, Narine was yet again promoted back to his old role, but unlike previous times, the move backfired, leaving KKR fans angry. Sunil Narine returned as KKR opener in IPL 2024 match against SRH

Narine made his debut for KKR in 2012. It took Kolkata five years to acknowledge his batting prowess as Gambhir pushed him to open for the franchise as a pinch hitter. The ploy bore great results for KKR as Narine forged a stellar partnership with Chris Lynn, which emerged to be one of the most dangerous pairs against the new ball in T20 history.

The strategy eventually faded over the years after Narine's weakness against the short ball was exposed as the West Indies star was pushed down the order over the last few years. However, on Saturday, in KKR's IPL 2024 opener against Sunrisers at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Narine was back as an opener for the side alongside Phil Salt.

However, the move backfired as Narine was dismissed for just two off four balls. He was run out in the final delivery of the second over after finding himself halfway down the track when a direct throw from Shahbaz Ahmed castled down the stumps at the non-striker's end. Following the dismissal, KKR fans were left furious as they took an aim at Gambhir.

A few days before the start of the IPL 2024 tournament, Gambhir, speaking at an event in Kolkata, lauded Narine for the sacrifices he made for KKR.

“From being reported, to being banned from playing the Champions League final, remodelling his action, coming back and doing the same stuff year after year. He had to go through a lot,” the former India cricketer said.

Earlier in the match, SRH won the toss and elected to bowl first against KKR, who named Narine, Andre Russell, Salt and Mitchell Starc as their four overseas players. Sunrisers, on the other hand, picked captain Cummins, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen as their overseas players.