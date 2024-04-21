IPL 2024 Match Today, PBKS vs GT: Check likely XIs, head-to-head, fantasy team and pitch report
PBKS and GT will be aiming to keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs when they lock horns in Chandigarh
In a season ruled by batters, where 250 is the new 200, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have struggled immensely with the bat. While the 2022 champions have been scoring at just 7.44 runs per over in the seven matches they have played so far, the worst among all 10 franchises, Punjab's scoring rate of 8.4 runs per over is eighth in the list. Both the team have lacked the support from the top-order, with Shubman Gill (2) and Shikhar Dhawan (1) being the lone half-centurions for the two sides.
On Sunday, when the two bottom-placed sides face off in Chandigarh, aiming to keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs, PBKS and GT will be hoping to get some support from the top-order batters for the likes of Ashutosh Sharma and Rashid Khan, respectively, who have often bailed their sides on a few occasions down the order.
ALSO READ: IPL’s two-bouncer rule: Making an impact, in a new way
PBKS likely XI
(If batting first) Sam Curran (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
(If bowling first) Sam Curran (c), Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh
GT likely XI
(If batting first) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier
(If bowling first) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, R Sai Kishore.
PBKS vs GT Head-to-head
In terms of head-to-head, both sides have faced each other in 4 IPL matches with both sides winning two matches apiece.
PBKS vs GT Fantasy team
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS vs GT Pitch report
The average first-innings score in Chandigarh has been 187. While the conditions have more or less favoured the batters, fast bowlers have managed to draw more success at the venue than tweakers, picking up 47 wickets to nine from spinners in just four matches.
Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, DC vs SRH Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.