Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
IPL 2024 Match Today, PBKS vs GT: Check likely XIs, head-to-head, fantasy team and pitch report

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 21, 2024 10:20 AM IST

PBKS and GT will be aiming to keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs when they lock horns in Chandigarh

In a season ruled by batters, where 250 is the new 200, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have struggled immensely with the bat. While the 2022 champions have been scoring at just 7.44 runs per over in the seven matches they have played so far, the worst among all 10 franchises, Punjab's scoring rate of 8.4 runs per over is eighth in the list. Both the team have lacked the support from the top-order, with Shubman Gill (2) and Shikhar Dhawan (1) being the lone half-centurions for the two sides.

Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma celebrates his half-century during their match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 (IPL)
Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma celebrates his half-century during their match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 (IPL)

On Sunday, when the two bottom-placed sides face off in Chandigarh, aiming to keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs, PBKS and GT will be hoping to get some support from the top-order batters for the likes of Ashutosh Sharma and Rashid Khan, respectively, who have often bailed their sides on a few occasions down the order.

ALSO READ: IPL’s two-bouncer rule: Making an impact, in a new way

PBKS likely XI

(If batting first) Sam Curran (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

(If bowling first) Sam Curran (c), Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh

GT likely XI

(If batting first) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier

(If bowling first) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, R Sai Kishore.

PBKS vs GT Head-to-head

In terms of head-to-head, both sides have faced each other in 4 IPL matches with both sides winning two matches apiece.

PBKS vs GT Fantasy team

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs GT Pitch report

The average first-innings score in Chandigarh has been 187. While the conditions have more or less favoured the batters, fast bowlers have managed to draw more success at the venue than tweakers, picking up 47 wickets to nine from spinners in just four matches.

IPL 2024
Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, DC vs SRH Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more.
    HT Sports Desk

News / Cricket News / IPL 2024 Match Today, PBKS vs GT: Check likely XIs, head-to-head, fantasy team and pitch report
