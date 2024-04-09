IPL match today, PBKS vs SRH: Head-to-head record between both sides; check fantasy team, pitch report

Seeking consistency in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings are set to welcome Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. It took a sublime knock from Shashank Singh to seal Punjab's second win of the new season against Gujarat Titans. Runners-up in the 2014 edition of the cash-rich league, PBKS kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign with a win over Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals. Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS have only registered seven wins over SRH(AFP)

However, a Virat Kohli special handed PBKS their first defeat of the new season before Lucknow Super Giants recorded a 21-run win over Dhawan's men in their backyard. Punjab have arrived in Chandigarh for their home game against Hyderabad after a three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. With four points in as many games, PBKS are placed sixth on the IPL 2024 points table. Visitors' SRH are level on points, but a better net run rate is needed to keep the Orange Army above PBKS in the IPL 2024 standings.

Pitch report

For the second time in IPL's history, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh stadium will host a T20 game. PBKS made their debut at the venue earlier in the IPL 2024. Punjab outclassed DC at Mullanpur. Punjab chased down DC's 175-run target to open their account in the new season. Spinners had a better show than fast bowlers at the Mullanpur strip. Two weeks after their first win, PBKS arrived at the same venue in search of two crucial points.

Head-to-head record

Cummins' SRH can extend their lead over PBKS with an away win at Chandigarh. Sunrisers Hyderabad have defeated Punjab Kings 14 times in the IPL. The Punjab heavyweights have only registered seven wins over the 2016 winners. The upcoming match will be the 22nd meeting between PBKS and SRH in the world's richest T20 league. Former champions SRH defeated PBKS by eight wickets in their last meeting at IPL 2023.

Fantasy team

Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Sam Curran, Pat Cummins, Sikandar Raza, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada.

Did you know?

SRH have an impressive win percentage of 66.67% against PBKS - the most versus any IPL team. Mayank Agarwal was unwell and missed SRH's previous game. However, the former PBKS star returned to training ahead of SRH's away game. PBKS will take a final call on Liam Livingstone. The England star missed PBKS' previous match. Livingstone is 89 runs away from completing 1000 runs in the IPL. Aiden Markram needs 98 runs to secure the same milestone.