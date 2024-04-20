Mohammad Nabi sparks fresh MI controversy after sharing 'strange captaincy' post on Hardik; later deletes it

Mumbai Indians star Mohammad Nabi has sparked a fresh controversy after he shared an Instagram post criticising Hardik Pandya's captaincy in the match against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2024, and later deleted it. Nabi shared the post as an Instagram story after MI survived a thriller against PBKS in Chandigarh on Thursday, to secure their third win this season after a nine-run victory. Mohammad Nabi shares controversial post on Hardik Pandya and later deletes it

An Instagram user shared the image of Nabi picking up a catch during the away match against Punjab at the Mullanpur Stadium, saying that it was "strange" and "surprising" of Hardik to not use Nabi as a bowler in that game. The initial caption read: "@mumbaiindians Some of your captain's decisions are very strange and surprise people! Nabi didn't bowl today!

Nabi reshared the post as an Instagram story which also had the caption bearing Nabi's heroics on the field that helped MI beat Punjab. It read: “President. Game Changer. At a very important time, 2 catches and a very important run-out.”

It seems Nabi must have shared the Instagram post looking at the caption below, thus overlooking the part criticising Hardik. However, he quickly removed the post from his social media account, but by then, the screenshot of the story had already begun making rounds on X and Instagram.

The Nabi incident was preceded by another viral post on social media where Mumbai fast bowler Akash Madhwal was seen seemingly ignoring captain Hardik and rather indulging in a short chat with former MI skipper Rohit Sharma before the start of the final over.

MI are currently placed seventh in the table with three wins from seven matches. The five-time champions had lost all their first three matches before beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home. The Hardik-led side then incurred a fourth loss, against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede, but bounced back to take down PBKS in their following game.

Mumbai will next face Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 22.