 IPL 2024 Orange Cap list after RR vs GT: Riyan Parag climbs to second position, Sanju Samson in fourth place
IPL 2024 Orange Cap list after RR vs GT: Riyan Parag climbs to second position, Sanju Samson in fourth place

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 11, 2024 10:25 AM IST

Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson climbed to second and fourth positions respectively in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race.

Rajasthan Royals’ stalwarts Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson climbed to second and fourth respectively in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race after notching fifties in their clash against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. In the same match, Shubman Gill scored an impressive 72 runs off 44 deliveries to reach the third spot.

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson (R) is congratulated by Riyan Parag after scoring a half-century.(AFP)
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson (R) is congratulated by Riyan Parag after scoring a half-century.(AFP)

Following a grueling encounter between GT and RR with three leading run scorers, the cap sits firmly on Virat Kohli’s head who has scored 316 runs in five matches so far. Sai Sudharshan, who was in the second spot behind Kohli has slipped to no.5 on the list following an average knock of 35 off 29 deliveries. The left-hander replaced Sunrisers Hyderabad’s star batsman Heinrich Klassen who slipped to the sixth spot in the list.

Also Read | Shubman Gill's mic-drop reply to broadcaster's 'thought you left it too late' comment after GT's sensational win vs RR

On the other hand, Virat Kohli will be looking to continue his reign in the clash against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday. The RCB batter has had a comprehensive season with the bat with three 50-plus scores and an unbeaten hundred. Kohli, who has had decent outings against the five-time former champions so far in the IPL would surely look to pounce on the opportunity to extend his domination.

Opportunity for two MI batters to break into the Top 10.

The Mumbai Indians have had a rough patch so far this season with only one win from four encounters and their batters have failed to impress as well. After having Tilak Verma (127) as their highest-placed batsman at no.20, the MI batsmen will look to lift themselves in the list.

Apart from Tilak Verma, opener Rohit Sharma (118 runs from four matches) at no. 26 and skipper Hardik Pandya (108 runs from four matches) who is languishing at no.33 in the list will be in action against RCB. The former finds himself on a decent momentum after scoring 49 runs from 27 deliveries against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Besides MI, the RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis (32 in the list) will also be up for the challenge against MI on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

