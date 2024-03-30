Kohli's 'I still got it' T20WC reply to critics called 'unnecessary': 'Let selectors decide if they want young team...'

The lead-up to the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw a lot of discussion around Virat Kohli's place in the T20 World Cup squad for India after a report indicated that the former India captain might not make the team for the ICC event. Later, during one of the IPL 2024 matches, there was an on-air debate between Ravi Shastri and Kevin Pietersen on whether Kohli should be picked in the side only for the sake of promoting the game in the USA, one of the host countries for the T20 World Cup. While Kohli gave a sharp response to the discussion after his fiery 77 against Punjab Kings earlier this week, the statement was labelled as an "unnecessary" remark. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders(PTI)

Kohli's 49-ball knock helped RCB bounce back from the loss against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk last week in the season opener. After the match, Kohli was handed the Orange Cap by the presenter in the post-match show, after which he took a dig at critics over his T20 World Cup status.

“I know my name is quite attached to just promoting the game in many parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket, but I have still got it I guess,” he said.

Speaking to Jio Cinema on Friday before the start of RCB's third match against, veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa called it a needless act from Kohli as reckoned that there was never a question in mind over his place in the World Cup squad.

Uthappa admitted that while he understood Kohli's intentions through the statement, he felt that it was up to the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee to decide whether the want a 2007-style young team or go with the tried and tested formulae.

“I think what he even said at the last game felt so unnecessary. He didn't have to say that because I think there was never a question in anyone's mind about his ability or what he can bring to the table. As far as batting is concerned, he is a class act, but India hasn't. And he's his intentions, alright, that he wants to be a part of that T20 World cup. Well, it's up to the selectors if they're going to look at a young squad or if they're going to go with the tried and tested veterans who've done really well for the country and for themselves and in the IPL in the past. So that's up to the selectors. But he's kind of stated, okay, I want to go now. I really want to go and give this a one last score to get a T20 World cup as well,” he said.

BCCI are likely to announce the T20 World Cup squad around the start of the second month of IPL 2024, leaving Kohli with the entire April to still prove his worth for a place in the Indian team.