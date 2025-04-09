GT vs RR IPL Live Score 2025: High-flying Gujarat Titans look to extend winning streak against Rajasthan Royals
GT vs RR IPL Live Score 2025, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: In a rematch of the IPL 2022 final, the Gujarat Titans will play host to the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT are off the a flier after losing their first match of the season, making it a hat-trick of wins with a dominant showing against SRH, and will be hosting a Rajasthan Royals team that has strung together two important victories of their own after starting off with two losses. These are two teams in form, seeking to separate themselves from a tight midfield battle so far in this year’s IPL....Read More
The key storyline will be the matchup between Jos Buttler, now behind the sticks for Gujarat, and his former team, one he represented with such distinction for many years. Buttler had a tremendous start to the season, doing a lot of the heavy lifting for a team that looked slightly shaky in the middle order. But GT’s fears have abated: even on a day where Buttler was dismissed for a three-ball duck, they were able to rely on great performances from an impressive Sherfane Rutherford and a debuting Washington Sundar with the bat to carry them home. Add to this a pretty strong start to the season for openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, and Gujarat look in strong shape to rattle off a few wins before things start getting tricky.
For Rajasthan, it was quite the opposite to start the season, as their big-name top order players struggled to find rhythm and form. However, it was finally time for them to arrive in their previous game against Punjab Kings, as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson stitched together an 89-run opening partnership. But even more heartening for RR will be the return to form of Jofra Archer, who was off-colour to start the tournament, but has bounced back in a big way. He blew away the stumps of Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer in the first over of his spell, and has looked like he has found that extra sharpness and speed that elevates him to being one of the best white-ball pace bowlers in the world.
A win will vault the Gujarat Titans to the top of the table on eight points, overtaking early pace-setters Delhi Capitals and placing the Ahmedabad team in a strong position heading into the middle portion of the season. With their great pace attack, they continue to wait for Rashid Khan to show everyone the abilities he has, with Sai Kishore filling in his shoes as a reliable four-over bank so far.
RR, meanwhile, will be looking to separate themselves from the cellar dwellers of the IPL season so far. They could join GT and the four other teams on six points with a win. This is the start of a tough six-game run for them in which they will play GT and RCB twice, with games against DC and LSG to boot: it’s a make-or-break stretch of the season, and one they won’t want to enter with more losses than wins.
Half an hour to the toss
Teams all warming up at the Narendra Modi Stadium now. Plenty of good new ball bowlers on both these sides, and they will be put to the task early, one feels. So much hitting talent early on both sides, it will be interesting to see what Sanju Samson or Shubman Gill choose, depending on who wins the toss.
Jofra Archer the difference-maker?
After a very rough start to the tournament, Jofra Archer has bounced back in fine fashion. It isn't surprising to see the Royals be good when Archer is good: he is capable of providing fast starts by dismissing the opposition's best batters, like he did by knocking over Shreyas Iyer against PBKS.
Against GT's stacked top order, Jofra's performances will be key. If he can unsettle them early and expose the middle order, RR will be very confident.
Last time out, Rashid Khan the hero in a Jaipur thriller
It was an absolute rollercoaster the last time these two teams met, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It went down to the very last over with GT needing 15 to win, and from there to the very last ball.
It was Rashid Khan the hero, slicing away a cut shot to the fence for four to deliver the win to GT at the end of a thrilling night of cricket.
IPL 2025 has found thrillers and tight contests a little sparse so far. Can GT and RR produce another to bring the tournament alive?
GT vs RR head-to-head record
Gujarat Titans have absolutely dominated Rajasthan Royals when it comes to encounters between these two teams. In six matches, RR have only won one: the other five have all been dominated by GT. This includes the final of the 2022 tournament, which GT won to clinch the trophy.
Can RR flip the script on this one-sided record, or will GT continue to dominate their opponents today?
Surplus of Indian top-order talent on show in this match
No other matchup in this year's IPL will have as much elite top-order domestic quality as this one. The names on show will make any neutral Indian fan salivate: Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan in one team, two of the classiest and most elegant batters on offer. In the other team, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson, two of the best hitters the game has to offer.
It is really a treasure trove of talent, but all four of these players know they are competing for very similar positions in the Indian team. The importance of performing when up against their closest contemporaries won't be lost on them.
Sherfane Rutherford's IPL resurgence a big bonus for GT
After making his debut with 7 games for Delhi in IPL 2019, Sherfane Rutherford failed to nail down a spot as a consistent starter for any IPL team in the following years. However, he has found a home in this Gujarat Titans middle order, and quelled the fears of an undercooked middle order.
In four matches Rutherford has whacked 129 runs, averaging 64.5 at a strike-rate of 176, stepping in to finish innings after good starts from his top order. With a great lefty swing and plenty of power, he has shown that he is a valuable contributor, and could develop into a key player for his team over the course of this tournament.
Can Rashid Khan come to the party?
Rashid Khan has had a very frustrating start to the season, only picking up one wicket in four matches and conceding at an economy rate of over 10.
For a player with an IPL economy rate of under 7, what is up with the Afghan spinner? After a relatively subpar year in 2024 as well, there have been murmurings of Rashid having been figured out at this level, but he is a competitor and will want to silence those whisperings.
GT have been successful despite his struggles, but will be hoping he shows up sooner rather than later to their campaign. He will almost certainly be a key player down the stretch of this tournament.
Jos Buttler up against his old team
An interesting side-plot in this match will be how Jos Buttler fares against a team he called home for so many years, before being released ahead of the 2025 auction. Buttler has had a strong start to this tournament, scoring a couple of half-centuries, but was dismissed for a duck in the previous game.
How does Sanju Samson plan against his former opening partner? Does he introduce Wanindu Hasaranga early? Does he hold Jofra Archer back? And what does Buttler have up his own sleeve?
Expect teams to want to bat first in Ahmedabad
Both matches thus far this season have seen the team batting first put on big totals and defend them in the second innings. Both of these teams have the capability to hit in the 200-210 range, but a score bigger than that might make it out of hand for the chasing team. Although dew is conventionally expected to play a role, the ball does slightly stick on this surface.
Can RR open a gap from the foot of the table?
RR have some much-needed momentum on their side, and will want to use that to create some daylight between themselves and the three teams who are rooted to the bottom of the table thus far. If RR can pull off a result and join the group of teams on six points, they will feel confident about their chances going forward. But if they find themselves in a dogfight at the wrong end of the table with SRH, MI, and CSK, it could be a long season even before their first game in Jaipur.
GT look to jump to top of table
GT are currently sitting in second place in the table, but will be wanting to put some distance between themselves and a pack of teams all on three wins. With a win in Ahmedabad, they could vault over Delhi Capitals, and take first place all for themselves. That would give them a record of 4-1 after their first five games, and they would likely only have to win only four more of their remaining nine games to qualify from that point. A real position of strength.
RR searching for a hat-trick of their own
After two opening losses that made RR look like one of the weaker teams on offer, their star top order batters have woken up, and Jofra Archer has performed at levels much closer to his best. This has been the key, as they beat CSK before putting away a strong PBKS team in their previous match.
A win against GT will bring them right back into playoff conversation, but a loss will mean they will have to fight hard to climb out from the lower ends of the table. A very early tone-setter for the season for this team.
GT enter off hat-trick of wins
After a punishing defeat in their opening game, Gujarat Titans have suddenly established themselves as one of the stronger units in the IPL. Their performances have been very solid, with their star players showing up and executing. Even their shaky middle order has outdone expectations.
A win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match saw them win their third game in a row, and they are very much one of the form teams in the IPL at the moment.
