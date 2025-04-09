GT vs RR IPL Live Score 2025: High-flying Gujarat Titans look to extend winning streak against Rajasthan Royals

GT vs RR IPL Live Score 2025, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: In a rematch of the IPL 2022 final, the Gujarat Titans will play host to the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT are off the a flier after losing their first match of the season, making it a hat-trick of wins with a dominant showing against SRH, and will be hosting a Rajasthan Royals team that has strung together two important victories of their own after starting off with two losses. These are two teams in form, seeking to separate themselves from a tight midfield battle so far in this year’s IPL....Read More

The key storyline will be the matchup between Jos Buttler, now behind the sticks for Gujarat, and his former team, one he represented with such distinction for many years. Buttler had a tremendous start to the season, doing a lot of the heavy lifting for a team that looked slightly shaky in the middle order. But GT’s fears have abated: even on a day where Buttler was dismissed for a three-ball duck, they were able to rely on great performances from an impressive Sherfane Rutherford and a debuting Washington Sundar with the bat to carry them home. Add to this a pretty strong start to the season for openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, and Gujarat look in strong shape to rattle off a few wins before things start getting tricky.

For Rajasthan, it was quite the opposite to start the season, as their big-name top order players struggled to find rhythm and form. However, it was finally time for them to arrive in their previous game against Punjab Kings, as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson stitched together an 89-run opening partnership. But even more heartening for RR will be the return to form of Jofra Archer, who was off-colour to start the tournament, but has bounced back in a big way. He blew away the stumps of Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer in the first over of his spell, and has looked like he has found that extra sharpness and speed that elevates him to being one of the best white-ball pace bowlers in the world.

A win will vault the Gujarat Titans to the top of the table on eight points, overtaking early pace-setters Delhi Capitals and placing the Ahmedabad team in a strong position heading into the middle portion of the season. With their great pace attack, they continue to wait for Rashid Khan to show everyone the abilities he has, with Sai Kishore filling in his shoes as a reliable four-over bank so far.

RR, meanwhile, will be looking to separate themselves from the cellar dwellers of the IPL season so far. They could join GT and the four other teams on six points with a win. This is the start of a tough six-game run for them in which they will play GT and RCB twice, with games against DC and LSG to boot: it’s a make-or-break stretch of the season, and one they won’t want to enter with more losses than wins.

