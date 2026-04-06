IPL 2026, KKR vs PBKS in threat: Rain expected to play dampener, check full weather forecast for game hours

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season has started on a strong note, with teams geared up to cement their places in the qualifiers over a long season ahead. On Monday (April 6), fans have another spectacle to look forward to as Eden Gardens in Kolkata hosts a high-octane clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings. Known to be a high-scoring venue, both the teams have a point to prove. Hosts KKR, who currently sit 9th on the table, will be looking forward to opening their account, while PBKS, 4th on the table, will look to build on their winning momentum and maintain a perfect start to the 2026 campaign. Rain is expected to play spoilsport in the IPL 2026 fixture between KKR and PBKS. (PTI)

Despite all the action on the pitch, the IPL never goes a day without drama, and this time, the possibility goes way beyond the sporting side of it. Tonight, the eyes of the fans won’t be just on the pitch, but over the skies as well, as the match scheduled to start at 7:30 PM has a possibility of being hindered by rain. The iconic venue in Kolkata was under cover last night as the city experienced spells of rain and thunderstorms over the past few days, raising concerns about the match conditions tonight.

Weather report during match hours An approximate temperature of around 24°C is expected in the evening, with an 85 per cent chance of precipitation and showers increasing as the evening unfolds, according to AccuWeather. This poses a risk of match delays around the coin toss and the middle overs, potentially creating an uneven contest depending on conditions.

Also Read: KKR break silence on how soon Cameron Green will start bowling in IPL 2026: ‘All of a sudden…’ The management and captains of both teams will certainly be preparing for all scenarios going into today’s match, especially since the IPL have no reserve days in their calendar to reschedule a group-stage match. This leaves officials with a limited window to manage interruptions, with only 120 extra minutes available. For a final result to be declared, a minimum of 5 overs must be completed by each side. The 5-over contest needs to be staged no later than 11:56 PM IST to avoid a washout.

If conditions remain unplayable at Kolkata, both KKR and PBKS will share one point each.

For KKR, this could be a missed opportunity in front of their home fans to get 2 points on board. However, given their recent struggles in bowling and in finding a settled, balanced XI, sharing a point against an in-form and balanced PBKS side led by Shreyas Iyer may not be the worst outcome.

PBKS, on the other hand, would be keen to capitalise on their momentum and secure two more points if the match goes ahead without major interruptions.

In the end, based on the forecast, the outcome of today’s result may well be decided by factors beyond cricket.