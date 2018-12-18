IPL Auction 2019: Jaydev Unadkat bought by Rajasthan Royals for 8.4 crore, Yuvraj Singh goes unsold

Left arm paceman Jaydev Unadkat has once again had a big pay day at the IPL auction as he was bought for a whopping 8.4 crore by his former franchise Rajasthan Royals, who had earlier released him. The Royals were locked in an intense battle with Delhi Capitals and later on with Chennai Super Kings.

Full List of Players Sold at IPL Auction

The IPL auction started with keen interest in West Indian players. The man who hit 4 consecutive sixes to win Windies the 2016 ICC World T20, their current captain, Carlos Brathwaite was bought for 5 crore by Kolkata Knigh Riders after intense bidding.

In a major development, Yuvraj Singh went unsold in the opening round of bidding. The 2011 World Cup and 2007 WT20 winner was released by Kings XI Punjab earlier. Yuvraj has drawn a lot of interest from IPL teams in past but with the southpaw in the twilight of his careers, there weren’t too many taking interest in him.

Team India paceman Mohammed Shami, who was released by Delhi earlier, was bought for 4.8 crore by Kings XI Punjab.

As expected there was intense battle at the auction for West Indies youngster Shimron Hetmyer and the southpaw was eventually bought for a whopping 4.2 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Hetmyer impressed on the recent tour to India and his ability to strike the ball hard will come in handy for RCB who have been looking for a finisher for a while.

England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2.2 crore. The franchise also bought back Wriddhiman Saha for 1.2 crore.

Left arm spinner Axar Patel was also in for a big pay day as Delhi Capitals bought him for 5 crore. Axar’s former franchise Kings XI Punjab were in the race for a while but eventually bowed out.

Indian middle order batsman Hanuma Vihari became the first player to be sold at this year’s auction with Delhi Capitals buying him for 2 crore. Mumbai Indians were locked in a battle with Delhi for the same player but eventually backed out.

