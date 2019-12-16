IPL auction 2020: Afghanistan’s 15-year-old prodigy who could set cash registers ringing

cricket

The tagline of the Indian Premier League reads: Where talent meets opportunity and true to this, the league is a platform which has propelled young, unknown names and given them wings. These rather obscure players take full advantage of the opportunities given to them and after a prolific season become household names.

Over the years, the IPL has been a platform for young prodigies to not only bag a fat contract, but also make a name for themselves. Ahead of the auction this year, a young 15-year-old Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmad Lakanwal could well be that name. He is a left-arm wrist bowler, a commodity which always finds takers in the shortest format. He was called up for trials for Rajasthan Royals and as per reports, was impressive during this stint.

“Ahmad is an exciting prospect. As a chinaman bowler many teams will be interested in him in the IPL auction and he has impressed in recent times in Under-19 cricket, especially when Afghanistan colts toured India. He is a mature kid and hopefully, he will climb the ladder,” an IPL team official told MyKhel.

Young prodigies like Varun Chakravarthy, KC Cariappa have bagged fat contracts over the years and if Noor Ahmad too finds takers this auction, it will not come as a surprise. In the recently-concluded series against India U-19s in Lucknow, the young man was one of the star performers as he claimed nine wickets in the five-match series which India won 3-2. He was named the Emerging Cricketer in the Sphageeza League — Afghanistan’s franchise-based domestic tournament.

He is in the Afghanistan squad for the U-19 World Cup, which begins in South Africa next month.