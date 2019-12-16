e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Cricket / IPL auction 2020: Afghanistan’s 15-year-old prodigy who could set cash registers ringing

IPL auction 2020: Afghanistan’s 15-year-old prodigy who could set cash registers ringing

Over the years, the IPL has been a platform for young prodigies to not only bag a fat contract, but also make a name for themselves.

cricket Updated: Dec 16, 2019 14:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Noor Ahmad Lakanwal
Noor Ahmad Lakanwal(Noor Ahmad Lakanwal/ Twitter)
         

The tagline of the Indian Premier League reads: Where talent meets opportunity and true to this, the league is a platform which has propelled young, unknown names and given them wings. These rather obscure players take full advantage of the opportunities given to them and after a prolific season become household names.

Over the years, the IPL has been a platform for young prodigies to not only bag a fat contract, but also make a name for themselves. Ahead of the auction this year, a young 15-year-old Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmad Lakanwal could well be that name. He is a left-arm wrist bowler, a commodity which always finds takers in the shortest format. He was called up for trials for Rajasthan Royals and as per reports, was impressive during this stint.

ALSO READ: 3 West Indies player who can start a bidding war like Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell

“Ahmad is an exciting prospect. As a chinaman bowler many teams will be interested in him in the IPL auction and he has impressed in recent times in Under-19 cricket, especially when Afghanistan colts toured India. He is a mature kid and hopefully, he will climb the ladder,” an IPL team official told MyKhel.

Young prodigies like Varun Chakravarthy, KC Cariappa have bagged fat contracts over the years and if Noor Ahmad too finds takers this auction, it will not come as a surprise. In the recently-concluded series against India U-19s in Lucknow, the young man was one of the star performers as he claimed nine wickets in the five-match series which India won 3-2. He was named the Emerging Cricketer in the Sphageeza League — Afghanistan’s franchise-based domestic tournament.

He is in the Afghanistan squad for the U-19 World Cup, which begins in South Africa next month.

tags
top news
Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case by Delhi court
Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case by Delhi court
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
From Lucknow to Hyderabad, Jamia protests unite students: 10 points
From Lucknow to Hyderabad, Jamia protests unite students: 10 points
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Realme Buds Air launches tomorrow: Top features of new AirPods alternative
Realme Buds Air launches tomorrow: Top features of new AirPods alternative
Hyundai Aura’s design renders revealed, promises sporty character to sedan
Hyundai Aura’s design renders revealed, promises sporty character to sedan
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mamata BanerjeeJamia Milia Islamia UniversityAishwarya Raicitizenship lawRishabh PantAmitabh BachchanICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news