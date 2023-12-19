IPL Auction 2024 Live Streaming: Different broadcasters for TV and online; when and where to watch IPL 2024 Auction live

It is that time of the year, when away from all international action, world cricket will have their eyes fixed on the 10 franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they head into an intense bidding war to build their team for the new IPL season. For the first time in the history of the league will an auction be held away from home. On December 19, in Dubai, a total of 333 players are likely to go under the hammer. 214 of them are Indians, 119 are overseas cricketers while remaining two are from associate countries. Breaking it down further, 116 of the total players who will be up for grabs are capped cricketers and 215 are uncapped. Out of the total 333 players, only 70 will be fortunate enough to bag an IPL contract, 30 of which will be overseas cricketers. IPL Auction 2024 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch

Heading into the auction, four teams have a purse greater than INR 30 crore - Gujarat Titans (38.15), Sunrisers Hyderabad (34), Kolkata Knight Riders (32.7), and Chennai Super Kings (31.4). Meanwhile, franchises in Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have INR 29.1 crore, INR 28.95 crore and INR 23.25 crore respectively. Mumbai Indians have INR 17.75 crores and Rajasthan Royals have INR 14.5 crores while Lucknow Super Giants have the lowest available amount with INR 13.15.

KKR will be the busiest side at the auction with 12 slots to fill, followed by Delhi Capitals (9). Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings all have eight slots to fill.

Here are the live-streaming details of IPL Auction:-

When will IPL 2024 auction take place?

The IPL 2024 auction will take place on Friday, December 19, 2024.

Where will IPL 2024 auction take place?

The IPL 2024 auction will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2024 auction start?

The live coverage of the IPL 2024 auction will begin at 1:00 pm (IST).

How to watch IPL 2024 auction live broadcast on TV?

The IPL 2024 auction will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch IPL 2024 auction live streaming online?

Live streaming of the IPL 2024 auction will be available on Jio Cinema. app and website. You can also catch the live updates on hindustantimes.com.