IPL Auction: Glenn Maxwell celebrates Kings XI Punjab reunion in trademark fashion - Watch

Glenn Maxwell is well known for his explosive batting in the shortest format of cricket and it played a major role in deciding his price when it came to the IPL 2020 Auctions. The right-hander, who earlier played for Delhi Capitals, was picked by Kings XI Punjab for an impressive Rs 10.5 crore which made him the second most expensive overseas player in this year’s auction. It was another massive feather in the cap for Maxwell and he celebrated the occasion by slamming a 39-ball 83 for the Melbourne Stars on his return to cricket following a mental-health break.

The Australia international looked absolutely unstoppable against Brisbane Heat and his innings was adorned by seven fours and five sixes. In this calender year, Maxwell has 635 runs in 22 innings at an average of 33.42 in ODIs with scores of 56, 113* and 62 in the three T20Is. The innings was a typical one from Maxwell as he did not allow the bowlers to settle down and he was able to hit the ball in almost all directions of the ground.

Glenn Maxwell is smoking 'em, and the fourth umpire is catching 'em! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Hrn8qS4FKE — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

Speaking on why KXIP broke their bank trying to snap up Maxwell, head coach Anil Kumble said that they were looking at experience and all-round package, and Maxwell had all the traits.

“We have done well, because we had almost 50% getting into the auction and by far we have gotten what we wanted. This is a good platform for Glenn Maxwell with the T20 World Cup around the corner to come here and we know the quality he brings, not just as a batsman but as a fielder and a bowling option and he can bat anywhere in the middle order too. So that’s the advantage and we needed a power hitter and we felt Maxwell was the right person to fill that gap,” he told the host broadcasters after the auction.

Maxwell sparked a bidding war between KXIP and Delhi Capitals but Punjab were able to acquire his services.

“Got a lot of great memories Kings XI and can’t wait to create some more amazing ones next year. Looking forward to getting back over its been a few years since I’ve been there. A lot of familiar faces there, great franchise. Can’t wait to get back to Mohali and hopefully entertain the crowd,” Maxwell posted a video message on Twitter.

