IPL auction: ‘Not enough backup’ - Gautam Gambhir passes verdict on KKR squad

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 14:19 IST

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles was not entirely happy with the squad assembled by the franchise. KKR picked Pat Cummins for a whopping 15.5 crore, also they acquired the services of Eoin Morgan for 5.25 crore. However, Gambhir believes the squad does not have enough backup.

“The positive part about Pat Cummins is that you can expect him to take wickets with the new ball because he has a good swing and he bowls at good pace, he might be a concern for the death overs but he has good bowling skills and he has been with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and has improved a lot since then,” Gambhir said while speaking at Star Sports’ Cricket Live show.

“I hope he plays all the matches and makes the team win 3-4 matches single handedly because he has been bought for such a high amount,” he added.

“But if you look at the squad as a whole, there is no backup for Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine who is a one of a kind bowler. If Eoin Morgan suffers an injury, the team has no middle order overseas batsman,” he said.

The former India opener also said that the side should have looked at roping in Marcus Stoinis or Mitchell Marsh as these players could have added depth to the side.

“The management could have gone for a Mitchell Marsh or Marcus Stoinis who would have given more depth to the squad, so you have to hope all these players are there for the entire series,” said Gambhir.

“If Pat Cummins suffers an injury, there is a replacement with Lockie Fergusan but with the top order there is no replacement for Kolkata Knight Riders,” the former KKR skipper observed.