IPL Auction: 'We'll have to pay you 6 crore and 9 crore will be deducted' - Harshal Patel reveals communication with RCB

On Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction, when Harshal Patel's name came up, there was no way Royal Challengers Bangalore were going to let him go. After all, last year, Harshal was the leading wicket-taker of the season, grabbing 32 of them and tied the record for the most wickets in a single edition of the IPL. It was evident that an intense bidding war was about to unfold.

And that's exactly what happened. RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad were at it from the word go, and from a base price of ₹2 crore, it was up to ₹8 crore in no time. It multiplied even further and at ₹10.75 crore, Harshal was finally snapped up by RCB, becoming the franchise’s joint-costliest buy of the day along with Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

"When they traded me back from Delhi, they gave me an opportunity and responsibility that I was not expecting to fulfil. They backed me, saw something in me and that means a lot. The price tag is obviously huge but at the same time, the amount of faith they've shown in me means a lot," Harshal said on Byju's Cricket Live ahead of Day 2 auction.

It must have been a tough call for RCB to not retain Harshal. The three players they decided to stick to ahead of the auction were Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj, leaving the fourth slot vacant. In a conversation with Star Sports in the Show Byju's Cricket Live ahead of the second day of the auction, Harshal revealed a 'communication' he had with the franchise.

"They basically told me that if we retain you, we'll have to pay you 6 crore and 9 crore will be deducted out of our purse because you will be the fourth player. So we don't want to do that and we'd rather that you earn that money in the auction and we'll try our best to get you back. So that was the only communication," he pointed out.