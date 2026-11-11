Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: With UP, chance for Bhuvneshwar to prove efficiency

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to India’s T20 side after a long absence was meant to be a statement of enduring class. Instead, his four-match series in New Zealand yielded just one wicket, leaving the veteran seamer with an uncomfortable question: can he still translate domestic control into international impact? Bhuvneshwar Kumar will look to do well in SMAT. (HT)

His next major examination comes in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where India’s flatter, slower pitches will test whether experience alone can compensate for diminished swing as Uttar Pradesh begin their campaign against Rajasthan in an Elite Group A encounter in Mumbai on Saturday.

For Uttar Pradesh, with 364 wickets in 337 domestic T20 matches so far, Bhuvneshwar has remained far more than a familiar name. Across the last five domestic T20 seasons, his numbers tell the story of a bowler who has repeatedly found ways to remain relevant with six wickets at 7.97 in 2021, 12 at 7.34 in 2022, a standout 16 at 5.84 in 2023, 11 at 6.03 in 2024-25, and eight at 7.00 in 2025-26.

The 2023 SMAT campaign remains the clearest evidence of his peak domestic value. In seven matches, he took 16 wickets at 9.31, with an economy of 5.84 and a best of 5/16 against Karnataka, a spell that made him only the fifth bowler to record five T20 five-wicket hauls.

That season was not merely about wickets. It demonstrated the qualities that once made him indispensable: new-ball movement, relentless line and length, and the ability to bowl pressure overs without sacrificing control. At a time when T20 cricket increasingly rewards variations and nerve, Bhuvneshwar’s 5.84 economy was a reminder that containment can be as decisive as raw pace.

The 2024-25 season reinforced that his skills had not faded. Leading Uttar Pradesh, Bhuvneshwar produced one of the tournament’s defining spells against Jharkhand on December 5, 2024 with 3/6 in four overs, including a maiden and a hat-trick in the 17th over.

Defending 161, he removed Robin Minz, Bal Krishna and Vivekanand Tiwari in consecutive deliveries, conceding just six runs across his entire spell as Uttar Pradesh won by 10 runs.

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Across nine matches that season, he claimed 11 wickets at 6.03, underlining that his domestic resurgence was not a one-off. Even in the most recent SMAT campaign, his eight wickets at 7.00 may appear modest by his own standards, but they came with a best of 3/23 and reflected a bowler still capable of shaping games in short bursts.

However, the New Zealand series exposed the gap between domestic command and international relevance. Figures of 0/49, 1/50 and 0/40 across three matches suggested that Bhuvneshwar struggled to find the rhythm, wicket-taking penetration or tactical edge required at the highest level.

His challenge in India will be different but no easier. The conditions may reduce swing, but they will demand smarter use of the crease, cutters, slower balls, wide-yorkers and an ability to read batter intentions. Bhuvneshwar’s greatest strength has always been control; now, he must convert that control into wickets when pitches offer little assistance.

For Uttar Pradesh, his importance extends beyond his own figures. As a senior pro and former India regular, he provides leadership, tactical clarity and reassurance to a young attack navigating the pressures of domestic T20 cricket. His presence allows Uttar Pradesh to plan around a bowler who understands powerplay discipline, middle-overs management and death-over execution.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar does not need to reinvent himself to remain effective. He needs to adapt. His domestic record over the past five seasons proves that his skills have not disappeared,” said UP’s Ranji Trophy coach Gyanendra Pandey on Wednesday.

“The SMAT will therefore be more than another domestic tournament. It will be a stage on which Bhuvneshwar can show that his experience, discipline and precision still translate into match-winning performances on India’s unforgiving T20 pitches,” Pandey said, adding, “If he can bowl with the same intelligence and control that produced 16 wickets in 2023 and that memorable hat-trick against Jharkhand, another international chapter may yet be within reach.”