Robin Minz ruled out of IPL 2024 after bike accident as GT name replacement; RR rope in Mumbai's Ranji winner for Zampa

With IPL 2024 set to begin on Friday, Gujarat Titans have roped in BR Sharath as replacement for Robin Minz and Rajasthan Royals have acquired Tanush Kotian, who will take Adam Zampa's place in the squad. Young wicketkeeper-batter Minz was purchased by GT for ₹3.60 crore at the auction last year. GT had to battle it out with Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad before putting in the winning bid for Minz, who was set to become the first tribal player to feature in the IPL. Robin Minz had a bike accident recently.

Minz suffered a bike accident earlier this month. Although his father revealed to PTI that it wasn't serious and he sustained minor bruises, it looks GT have decided to not take the risk and have acquired a replacement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians squad in Ahmedabad ahead of IPL 2024 opener vs Gujarat Titans

Sharath is a wicketkeeper-batter, who represents Karnataka in domestic cricket. He has played in 28 T20s, 20 First-Class matches, 43 List A games, and has registered 328 T20 runs. He will join GT for his base price of ₹20 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Zampa had been retained by RR ahead of the auction last year. But his manager confirmed to ESPNcricinfo on Thursday, that he would not be participating in IPL 2024 due to personal reasons. Zampa made six appearances in IPL 2023, taking eight wickets at 23.50 with an economy rate of 8.54, including figures of 3/22 in a home win vs CSK.

Zampa has previously played for RCB, Rising Pune Supergiant. He was key for Australia in their 2023 ODI World Cup-winning run in India. He will be looking to maintain his fitness ahead of this year's T20 World Cup.

Zampa has been replaced by Tanush Kotian, who played a key role in Mumbai's 42nd Ranji Trophy title campaign. He has represented Mumbai in 23 T20s, 26 First Class and 19 List A fixtures. He has joined RR for his base price of ₹20 lakhs.