Arshdeep Singh, girlfriend Samreen Kaur announce engagement, check out pictures from the proposal
Cricketer Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur have shared news of their engagement on Instagram.
Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has announced his engagement to actor-model girlfriend Samreen Kaur on Wednesday (November 11), taking their relationship to the next level. The couple shared the news on Instagram, sending fans into celebration as congratulatory messages poured in for the two.
The caption of the post includes the date of the engagement as well, “and of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 (hi fiance)” Check out the post:
The announcement comes months after Arshdeep made his relationship with Samreen Instagram official in July this year. The left arm pacer had shared pictures with her, introducing her to his followers with the caption, "My Person".
Their relationship became a subject of public interest earlier this year after fans began connecting the two. It all started with a Snapchat picture posted by Arshdeep, holding hands with a girl, without revealing her identity. But the internet was quick to identify her as actor Samreen Kaur. Later, multiple videos showed the couple strolling hand in hand on the streets of Dharamsala. Arshdeep even tried stopping someone from filming them.
Samreen, meanwhile, has appeared in films such as 83 and Sardaar Ji 2, besides featuring in music videos.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More