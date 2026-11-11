Arshdeep Singh, girlfriend Samreen Kaur announce engagement, check out pictures from the proposal

The caption of the post includes the date of the engagement as well, “and of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 (hi fiance)” Check out the post:

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has announced his engagement to actor-model girlfriend Samreen Kaur on Wednesday (November 11), taking their relationship to the next level. The couple shared the news on Instagram, sending fans into celebration as congratulatory messages poured in for the two.

The announcement comes months after Arshdeep made his relationship with Samreen Instagram official in July this year. The left arm pacer had shared pictures with her, introducing her to his followers with the caption, "My Person".

Their relationship became a subject of public interest earlier this year after fans began connecting the two. It all started with a Snapchat picture posted by Arshdeep, holding hands with a girl, without revealing her identity. But the internet was quick to identify her as actor Samreen Kaur. Later, multiple videos showed the couple strolling hand in hand on the streets of Dharamsala. Arshdeep even tried stopping someone from filming them.

Samreen, meanwhile, has appeared in films such as 83 and Sardaar Ji 2, besides featuring in music videos.