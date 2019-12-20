e-paper
Friday, Dec 20, 2019
IPL auction: Why Kings XI Punjab splurged big for Glenn Maxwell - Head coach Anil Kumble reveals reason

IPL auction: Why Kings XI Punjab splurged big for Glenn Maxwell - Head coach Anil Kumble reveals reason

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was picked up by Kings XI for Rs 10.75 crore (US$ 1.5 million approx.) and well, it continues the trend of the Australian having a great impact on the auctions

cricket Updated: Dec 20, 2019 10:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Glenn Maxwell
File image of Glenn Maxwell(Getty Images)
         

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was picked up by Kings XI for Rs 10.75 crore (US$ 1.5 million approx.) and well, it continues the trend of the Australian having a great impact on the auctions. Speaking on why KXIP broke their bank trying to snap up Maxwell, head coach Anil Kumble said that they were looking at experience and all-round package, and Maxwell had all the traits.

“We have done well, because we had almost 50% getting into the auction and by far we have gotten what we wanted. This is a good platform for Glenn Maxwell with the T20 World Cup around the corner to come here and we know the quality he brings, not just as a batsman but as a fielder and a bowling option and he can bat anywhere in the middle order too. So that’s the advantage and we needed a power hitter and we felt Maxwell was the right person to fill that gap,” he told the host broadcasters after the auction.

ALSO READ: Pat Cummins becomes most expensive overseas buy at IPL Auctions

India opener KL Rahul was on Thursday named captain of the Kings XI Punjab franchise for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

“We are happy to appoint Rahul as our captain for the upcoming season. He has been through a lot in the last year or so and has now come back strongly,” KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia told PTI on the day of the IPL auction in Kolkata.

“For KL Rahul, its the right moment at this juncture in his career as he has already cemented his place in the white ball format. This leadership role will give him a different perspective into looking at other players, and not worrying about his game. That will help him grow as a person and I think it was the right time for the franchise to look at KL and build on his success,” Kumble spoke about KL Rahul.

