Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IPL debutant Ashwani Kumar's 4/24 helps MI restrict KKR to 116

PTI |
Mar 31, 2025 09:13 PM IST

IPL debutant Ashwani Kumar's 4/24 helps MI restrict KKR to 116

Mumbai, Left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar dazzled on IPL debut with 4/24 as Mumbai Indians’ seamers shot out defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders for a mere 116 in 16.2 overs for the lowest score of this season here on Monday.

IPL debutant Ashwani Kumar's 4/24 helps MI restrict KKR to 116
IPL debutant Ashwani Kumar's 4/24 helps MI restrict KKR to 116

The 23-year-old Ashwani accounted for Ajinkya Rahane , Rinku Singh , impact sub Manish Pandey and Andre Russell to break the Knight Riders’ back after Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult made early inroads in the powerplay.

With that stellar effort, Ashwani became the first Indian to take four wickets in his maiden IPL outing.

KKR had a forgettable start when their openers Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine fell inside the first two overs and by the end of the powerplay, the visitors had limped to 41 for four.

On a fresh Wankhede Stadium pitch which offered bounce and swing with the new ball, MI bowlers capitalised on lack of application shown by KKR batters.

Boult outsmarted Narine with a fuller one which swung away to clean him up in the first over.

In the next over, Chahar had de Kock caught at mid-off with Ashwani timing his jump perfectly to complete a sharp grab.

Rahane hit a six and a four to counterattack but perished soon after for Ashwani's maiden wicket on his first ball.

The Punjab seamer lured Rahane outside the off and KKR skipper obliged, albeit hitting in the air with the ball flying to deep backward point.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi looked the most promising when he began with a couple of attractive fours on both sides of the wicket and also hit Ashwani into the stands for one of the few sixes which KKR hit.

But Raghuvanshi was also guilty of throwing it away when he hit one short ball meekly off Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir did a fine job running from deep square leg to take the catch.

Pandey, pressed into service as an impact sub with KKR reeling at 45 for five, could not make the opportunity count and was cleaned up by Ashwani in the 11th over.

Dhir was in action again when Rinku danced down the track to smash a short ball from Ashwani two balls later but was caught at deep point.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with MI vs KKR Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with MI vs KKR Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / IPL debutant Ashwani Kumar's 4/24 helps MI restrict KKR to 116
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On