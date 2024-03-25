IPL 2024 full schedule announced: Final to take place at CSK's Chepauk; playoffs in Ahmedabad and Chennai

All roads lead to Chennai as the Board of Control for Cricket in India released the remaining schedule of the Indian Premier League season 2024 on Monday. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings hosted Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the IPL 2024 opener on Sunday. The summit clash of the IPL 2024 will also take place in Chennai. The IPL released a partial schedule of the 2024 season featuring a set of 21 games between March 22 and April 7. CSK outclassed RCB in the IPL 2024 opener at Chepauk(PTI)

All 74 games of the IPL 2024 will take place in India. The playoff stage of the IPL 2024 will be contested in Ahmedabad and Chennai. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium - the home of the 2022 winners Gujarat Titans. Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be held in Motera on May 21 and 22. CSK's Chepauk will host the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2024 on May 24. The summit clash of this season's IPL will also take place in CSK's den on May 26. Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans headlined the final of the IPL last year. MS Dhoni guided CSK to a record-levelling fifth title as Chennai upstaged Gujarat in the final-ball thriller last season.

IPL final to take place at CSK's Chepauk

As per the newly released schedule for the new season, defending champions CSK will host last season's runners-up GT at home on March 26. Chennai will also meet former champions Kolkata Knight Riders on April 8 before travelling to Mumbai for the El Clasico of the IPL against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. CSK will play their away game against MI on April 14 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Punjab Kings will play two games at Dharamsala. Champions in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league, 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play two home games in Guwahati. Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will play all of their remaining five home matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. DC earlier opted to play their first two home matches in Visakhapatnam.