IPL franchises demand 8 retentions, return of RTM; Impact Player rule to stay despite Rohit, Kohli's criticism: Report

The next edition of the Indian Premier League will precede a mega-auction, meaning there will be significant changes to team compositions. And, according to Sportstar, the BCCI is set to hold a meeting with franchise owners to chart the course for the upcoming season. With a mega auction anticipated in December, franchises are eager for clarity on key aspects such as the player retention policy and the feasibility of the Right to Match (RTM) option. IPL trophy clicked ahead of 2023 auction(BCCI)

The meeting, likely to be spearheaded by IPL CEO Hemang Amin, aims to address these concerns comprehensively. During the mega auction in 2018, the RTM option allowed franchises to retain up to five players – three through the auction and two via RTM. This mechanism enabled teams to maintain a semblance of their core unit, ensuring continuity and strategic consistency.

However, the introduction of the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in 2022 led to the elimination of RTM, compelling the existing eight franchises to dismantle their established squads and start afresh.

As the 2024 season approaches, the report states there is a growing demand among franchises for the reinstatement of the RTM option. Many team owners argue that it allows them to reclaim valuable players while fostering a balance across the league.

Retention Policy

The player retention policy has always been a critical component of the IPL’s team-building strategy. In 2018, franchises were permitted to retain up to five players. However, the entry of two new teams in 2022 saw this number reduced to four, allowing the new franchises to select from a larger pool of talent.

For the 2024 season, there is a strong push from franchises to increase the number of retained players to eight. Team owners believe that retaining a larger core of players will enhance team stability, allowing them to build on existing synergies and fan loyalty.

Impact player likely to stay

Despite a host of Indian cricketers – including ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma and batting stalwart Virat Kohli – calling for the Impact Player rule to be scrapped, Sportstar reports that it could be here to stay. The report states that stakeholders and franchises believe that the Impact Player rule has added to the intensity in matches.