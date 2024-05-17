IPL Match Today, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024: Head-to-Head, pitch report and likely XI
MI face LSG on Friday, in their last IPL 2024 fixture. Here are their head-to-head, likely XI, fantasy XI and pitch report details.
KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to hold on to their remaining chances for a playoffs qualification against the lowest-placed Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. LSG have lost three consecutive games which have heavily dented their hopes for a top 4 finish, almost pulling them out of the season. If they even manage to win their last group-stage encounter against MI, they’ll have to rely on the results of other teams.
The only thing that LSG can do on their part is defeating MI by a huge margin which can uplift their extremely poor run rate of -0.787. As for the Mumbai Indians, they will be looking to salvage pride and wrap up the season on a winning note.
LSG likely XI (if batting first)
Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul (c/wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq
LSG likely XI (if bowling first)
Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul (c/wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan
Impact Players: Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal
MI likely XI (if batting first)
Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah
MI likely XI (if bowling first)
Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Nuwan Thushara, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Players: Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Verma, Shams Mulani Mohmmad Nabi
MI vs LSG head-to-head
Both teams have met each other on five occasions where Lucknow has dominated the head-to-head with four wins. LSG also claimed victory in their previous meeting against MI which took place earlier this season.
MI vs LSG Pitch Report
The iconic Wankhede Stadium is more inclined towards bowlers but offers scoring opportunities to batsmen as well. Out of the 115 matches played here at this venue, 62 matches have been won by the teams batting second. The ground has witnessed a similar trend in the last 10 matches as well, where 7 matches have been won by the teams batting second.
MI vs LSG Fantasy XI
KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Tim David, Hardik Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.
