IPL Orange Cap List Updated after KKR beat MI: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine have rare off day but hold spots in top 10

Kolkata Knight Riders ended a 12-year-long wait for a victory at the Wankhede Stadium by beating Mumbai Indians by 24 runs in an IPL 2024 match on Friday. It was an unusual Wankhede pitch that stopped and turned, which meant KKR were in the game despite scoring only 169 after being sent in to bat first. Their bowlers led by Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Mitchell Starc, who returned to form, stopped MI at 145 to rise to take another step closer to the playoff berth. Kolkata Knight Riders batters Phil Salt and Sunil Narine(PTI)

It was not the greatest of days for batters of both sides. Barring Venkatesh Iyer (70), Manish Pandey (42) for KKR and Suryakumar Yadav (56) for MI, none of them got going, and it reflected in the Orange Cap list. There were no changes in the top 10 highest run-scorers chart.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad held on to the top spot with 509 runs, followed by Virat Kohli (500), Sai Sudharsan (418), Riyan Parag (409) and KL Rahul (406). KKR openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine had a rare off day with the bat but despite that they held on to their No.8 and No.10 spots in the Orange Cap list. No MI batter was in contention of breaking into the top 10.

IPL Orange Cap List after KKR vs MI match

If KKR batters were guilty of not working out their game plan on the go in the first half to be bowled out for just 169 with Venkatesh Iyer contributing 70, Mumbai Indians’ underperforming batters stood no chance on a tricky wicket which demanded both application and patience. They were all-out for 145 in 18.5 overs and are practically out of the competition which has been a nightmare for Hardik Pandya.

It was KKR's first away win in Mumbai after 12 years, and the last time they won here, their principal owner, Shah Rukh Khan, was embroiled in an argument with security staff, which led to his ban from the venue for the next three years. That year KKR won the trophy and this win took them to 14 points and kept them in contention for a finish among the first two teams.

Despite Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant fifty, Mumbai Indians were shot out for 145 in 18.5 overs chasing 170, found wanting with the bat once again as Mitchell Starc (3.5-0-33-4) cleaned up the tail for KKR’s seventh win in 10 matches.

Until he top-edged one off a full toss from Andre Russell (2/30), Suryakumar appeared to be proving the difference between the two sides with a top-quality knock which brought MI back from the brink.

With six fours and two sixes, Suryakumar made 56 off 35 balls in an innings that kept MI’s hopes alive.

Suryakumar also brought the equation down enough for his side to get over the line after they were reduced to 71/6 at one stage.

But none of the MI batters showed their hand up as KKR ran away with the game with a flurry of wickets towards the end.

Also impressive were KKR’s spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, producing identical figures of 4-0-22-2 to keep the MI batters under the pump